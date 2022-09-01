THE MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2nd ANNUAL JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE
REGISTRATION OPENS SEPTEMBER 1
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge. The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 2nd annual Challenge will run in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles.
— Mark Schonwetter
The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe. During the inaugural year, participants walked over 8,000 steps collectively.
This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email info@mshefoundation.org for more information. To register for the Journey visit https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/
The foundation wishes to thank the following companies and individuals that have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:
Center Street Capital Advisors
Nancy and Andrew Wayne
Regina Ciarleglio
Stacy and Gary Wayne
Samalin Wealth
Air Group
H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles
Sobel Kaplan Families
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter
The Elster Family Charitable Foundation
SILVERCAST Media
Vornado Realty Trust
Andrew Prisco
Michael and Holly Ash
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
ISF Jewels
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email info@mshefoundation.org
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
Mark Schonwetter frequently speaks to students in schools about his journey of survival as a young Jewish boy in Poland during the Holocaust. He survived, along with his mother and sister, by hiding in the forests as well as the homes of righteous Polish families. In 2016, his daughter, Ann Arnold, published his story in the book Together: A Journey for Survival. Since then, Mark and his daughters Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, have been sharing his story with students all over the country. Through this journey, they have discovered one of the biggest obstacles that schools face with Holocaust education is budget restraints. As a result, they established the foundation to raise funds to help aid schools in bringing these important lessons to students today.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $100,000 in just 3 grants cycles, covering 19 states and reaching over 48,000 students.
Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 201-248-9824
info@mshefoundation.org
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge