THE MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2nd ANNUAL JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE

Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.” — Mark Schonwetter

UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge. The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 2nd annual Challenge will run in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles.The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe. During the inaugural year, participants walked over 8,000 steps collectively.This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email info@mshefoundation.org for more information. To register for the Journey visit https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/ The foundation wishes to thank the following companies and individuals that have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:Center Street Capital AdvisorsNancy and Andrew WayneRegina CiarleglioStacy and Gary WayneSamalin WealthAir GroupH. Arnold Wood Turning/HA StilesSobel Kaplan FamiliesThe Lapkin Foundation/David GutwetterThe Elster Family Charitable FoundationSILVERCAST MediaVornado Realty TrustAndrew PriscoMichael and Holly AshMark and Luba SchonwetterISF JewelsIf you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email info@mshefoundation.orgABOUT THE FOUNDATIONMark Schonwetter frequently speaks to students in schools about his journey of survival as a young Jewish boy in Poland during the Holocaust. He survived, along with his mother and sister, by hiding in the forests as well as the homes of righteous Polish families. In 2016, his daughter, Ann Arnold, published his story in the book Together: A Journey for Survival . Since then, Mark and his daughters Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, have been sharing his story with students all over the country. Through this journey, they have discovered one of the biggest obstacles that schools face with Holocaust education is budget restraints. As a result, they established the foundation to raise funds to help aid schools in bringing these important lessons to students today.The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $100,000 in just 3 grants cycles, covering 19 states and reaching over 48,000 students.

