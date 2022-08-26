Kolormatrix Offers Energy Efficient ‘LO-E 2 DTG Dryer’ to Screen Printing Businesses With Amperage Concerns

The product is a solution to screen printing shops who want to increase their operation and production size but hindered by electricity output limitations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolormatrix, a prominent screen print equipment supplier , has recently offered the LO-E 2 DTG Dryer to garment printing shops with amperage concerns who want to increase the scale of their business operations. The dryer is incredibly energy efficient curing direct-to-garment (DTG) printed inks and pretreatment, and water-based screen printed inks at a high rate while using 20% less energy than other units of comparable capacity. With its efficient rate of operation, energy usage, and compact yet scalable size, the dryer is ideal for DTG businesses currently operating out of smaller spaces and energy limitations such as a home or small shop who plan to expand their production.In addition to its energy efficiency, the LO-E 2 DTG Dryer features modularity that enables multiple heating chambers to be added onto it, and extend the conveyor belt to increase its curing capacity by a significant margin. The conveyor extension can be added either on the front or the back of the dryer depending on its placement and arrangement. These conveyor extensions help to optimize the loading and cooling/unloading of garments substantially increasing its efficiency.On average, the dryer can cure upto 45 DTG garments per hour at a dwell time of 3 minutes for digital white ink. This cure rate along with the dwell time varies depending on the range and type of color and ink used.The dryer uses 22 amps at 240 volts to power its two 24 in. (61 cm) wide by 18 in. (46 cm) deep high-efficiency infrared heaters to generate 4,600 watts (4.6 kW) of power, maximizing its curing capacity and in turn, minimizing energy costs per garment cured. With adjustable height, the heaters offer dual zone temperature control and carry an industry-leading 15-year warranty. The dryer’s 30 in. (76 cm) wide by 88 in. (224 cm) long conveyor runs true by means of a low friction belt aligner with belt speed controls allowing adjustable dwell times ranging from 1 minute to five minutes.Speaking about their inspiration and goals, the company’s owner Tanya said, “Kolormatrix started as my inspiration and attempt to combine my love of printing with my husband’s 32 years of printing expertise to educate the next generation of screen printers, while bringing the highest quality products and unparalleled customer service.” About Kolormatrix : Kolormatrix is a screen print equipment supplier in Atlanta, GA . It supplies a wide range of parts, inks, and equipment used in the screen printing industry.