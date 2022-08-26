Gov. Wolf Announces New Investment to Increase Dental Assistant Apprenticeships in Philadelphia County

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce with the announcement of $89,100 in new funding to help Over All Training (OAT) grow its dental assistant registered apprenticeship program in the greater Philadelphia area.

“There are many industries, including medical, that benefit from apprenticeship programs and the skilled workers they produce,” said Gov. Wolf. “Supporting apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth is an investment in our industries and workers, and is vital to Pennsylvania’s continued success.”

Through this funding, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, OAT will provide supportive services and training to produce more competitive employees by training and employing 30 apprentices in partnership with up to 10 employers. Through these placements, apprentices will be able to create a long-term view of their career and seek opportunities to innovate and provide value to the industry.

OAT, founded by Monique Dudley, is an innovative workforce development agency which specializes in training and assisting in developing state and national registered apprenticeship programs as a tangible, results driven avenue to create jobs and foster business growth within under-served communities. As a strategic organization, OAT aligns diversified work ethic, life skills, career, and personal development training with curated related technical instruction administered through key partnerships and mastery of state board tests to ensure 85 percent or better retention and certification rates.

“Through the funding DCED is providing Over All Training, we will be able to continue to support the needs of our region,” said Dudley. “Our program puts together businesses, the workforce, and the community to create positive change.”

Under Gov. Wolf, 80 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $11.4 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of the agency’s news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.