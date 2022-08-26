Submit Release
Bob The Baker Boy Launches a Treasure Hunt in Cakes with Hidden Gemstones (in collaboration with eClarity Singapore)

Cake lovers are bound for a surprise as Singapore’s most popular dessert shop hides gemstones in its random cake treats.

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob The Baker Boy treats cake lovers from all over the country to a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt, with 57 gemstones hidden in their cakes for sale this August.

In collaboration with eClarity Singapore, Bob The Baker Boy has placed a 0.3 carat garnet gemstone on 57 random cakes.

“We are so excited with this very special surprise treat to our customers,” says May Ee Fong, owner and CEO of Bob The Baker Boy. “Those who will be ordering from us via delivery may find a garnet gemstone right after slicing their cake.”

“A gemstone inside your cake will definitely be a perfect highlight in our customers’ Instagram stories and posts on social media,” May Ee Fong continues. “It’s not everyday that you find a treasure in your cake!”

The gemstones are each placed randomly in Bob The Baker Boy cakes to be sold via delivery throughout the month of August. The gemstones represent the 57 years of Singapore as a nation.

“This also marks our first collaborative project with eClarity,” adds May Ee Fong. “We are very happy to partner with them as we celebrate Singapore’s National Day.”

eClarity Singapore is an award-winning jewellery brand in Singapore. Recognised for its bespoke engagement rings, wedding bands, and bridal jewellery, eClarity hosts a vast database of over 20,000 certified natural and lab-grown diamonds, and other types of gemstones.

“Lucky customers who find the gemstones may have them mounted on their jewellery pieces with eClarity too,” says May Ee Fong. “The 0.3ct garnet turns any jewellery a statement piece, just like how we are celebrating our country’s special day.”

Customers may place their cake orders by visiting the Bob The Baker Boy website. They may also visit the cake shop’s physical store to purchase cakes for takeaway, or inquire about customised cakes for various occasions.

For more information, visit https://bobthebakerboy.com/

