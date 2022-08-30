How Broadview Rental Grew Their Business by Informing Customers Online
We’ve seen hundreds of email requests come in already this year.”BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadview Rental is a party rental and event rental company with nearly four decades of experience behind them. Located in northern Ohio, Broadview Rental specializes in party and event supplies such as elegant party tents, fine china, and glassware, to stylish linens. They also have a well-maintained fleet of construction and landscaping equipment for that next outdoor project. Broadview Rental’s purpose is to offer only the highest quality tools, supplies, and equipment for every construction project and party event.
Business Challenges
When the new owner took over in January 2022, there was a recognition that a website overhaul was long overdue. Up to this point, customers using the website would often be left with outstanding questions. This would force them to either call to request more information or move on to another company.
“When we took the reins, our goal was to keep the same great customer service that Broadview Rental is known for while increasing the accessibility of information and efficiency of operations,” said Meredith Franczak, Director of Business Development. “A huge part of this was converting our website to a rental catalog that allowed customers to create their cart and request a quote.”
It was clear to the new owners that they wanted to offer customers a more consumer-friendly website where they could access a detailed rental catalog, build their carts, and have more control over their online shopping experience. What was less clear was precisely how they would go about achieving it.
That’s when they reached out to New Media Retailer (NMR).
Solution
The team from NMR worked closely with Meredith and her team to build the right solution to meet their needs. NMR revamped Broadview Rental’s online presence, making it more customized, simple, and focused. By doing so, they created an easy-to-use platform for customers to find the information they need.
“This new online platform allowed customers who may not be accessible by phone during the day to communicate with us solely via email,” Franczak said. “We love our walk-in and phone call customers, but also wanted to accommodate those looking for a quick online solution.”
Outcome
After launching this new approach, it didn’t take long to see the tangible difference it made in the business. Right away, Franczak saw a significant increase in their email activity.
“We’ve seen hundreds of email requests come in already this year. While we haven’t directly measured the conversion rate, we are confident that our quick responses and competitive pricing has given us an advantage over our competitors,” Franczak said.
Franczak believes the simple act of putting the power of information back in the hands of their customers is what has made all the difference.
“We truly believe that by providing customers the answers to their questions through our website and allowing them to communicate via email for quotes and reservations, we are opening the door to customers who want to shop with us but don’t have time during our business hours to pick up the phone.”
Conclusion
Broadview Rental is a party and event supply retailer that had built a loyal customer base over the years but needed a website overhaul. To better serve their customers, the business required a more intuitive and interactive online platform so customers could get the answers to whatever product or service questions they may have. Broadview Rental turned New Media Retailer to build an easy-to-use online platform for customers to find the information they need. Almost immediately after launching, the Broadview Rental team noticed a significant increase in email traffic, which they believe has led to a higher conversion rate.
