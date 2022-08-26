MEXC Launches Trade Mining Products And Offers Incentives For New Assets Through T2E
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the world-renowned cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has updated and launched a new product on its official website - Trade Mining, which enables users to achieve mining rewards through "trading".
The product includes three sections: New, Hot and ETF Trading. Users can conduct trade mining of New tokens, Hot projects and ETF and get rewards. Currently, new token trade mining of ARCADE/USDT and PACHA/USDT has been launched in the New section.
During the event period, users can share the ARCADE and PACHA mining reward pools by trading ARCADE/USDT and PACHA/USDT. The larger the transaction volume, the more rewards you will share. As of August 26, the highest mining APY of ARCADE and PACHA has reached 483.32%.
In 2022, with the popularity of STEPN, X2E concept projects have become popular again, such as Move 2 earn, Play 2 earn, Read 2 earn, Sleep 2 earn, etc. These projects have opened up the boundaries between Web2 and Web3, making blockchain applications no longer limited to the small circle of the crypto world.
Similarly, MEXC launched the Trade Mining product, through the model of listing new (hot) Tokens-trading new (hot) Tokens-rewarding new (hot) Tokens, achieving a sustainable Trade 2 Earn (T2E) model in the trading platform for the first time.
As far as we know, MEXC is the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services such as Spot, ETF, Futures, Staking, NFT Index, etc., and serving more than 7 million users worldwide. Currently, it supports the trading of more than 1,400 cryptocurrencies and is the trading platform with the fastest launch speed for new projects and the most abundant tradable categories.
The core team of MEXC has a solid background in traditional finance and has professional financial product logic and technical security guarantees in terms of providing cryptocurrency products and services. While creating safe and reliable core products such as spot, ETF, and futures, it has also launched NFT Index, Trade Mining and other functional and incentive products suitable for users in combination with Web3 trends and user needs.
Antonio Wu
Antonio Wu
