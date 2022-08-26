Imaginative 4 Year Old CEO is on the Road to Creating a Vast Empire Called Sir's Planet
His vision is so expansive! Finding ways to bring Sir's vision to life and influence the most significant slice of humanity is now part of my daily endeavor."”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As CEOs go, Sir'Randy is a rarity. His friends and family refer to him simply as Sir. Creative, determined, particular, and deeply involved in his brand identity, Sir enjoys his daily endeavor to bring his vision of Sir's Planet to the world. Clothing, toys, candy, chips, bath products, bounce houses, and even a wrapped party bus he calls his Sir'Cus.
— Leticia Saxon
Sir, however, can't even sign his own business documents yet.
He's just 4 years old.
Yet Sir has vast dreams to bring Sir's Planet to every human being worldwide. For free. Although it seems like an unsustainable business model, Sir believes love can solve any problem... Even a revenue model.
Sir's Planet is an Imaginary place that Sir'Randy created for himself, utilizing his imagination to self-soothe or defend his process while playing alone as an only child.
Sir's grandmother Leticia, lovingly referred to as Nana, recalls, "I realized this is his gateway to other destinations in his head. I began challenging him to use his thoughts without limitations to transport him to his favorite imaginary places. When I asked if I could visit him, he said, of course, it's called Sir's Planet."
"We're gonna have fun on Sir's Planet! I have a Sir'Cus where we can ride rides, roller coasters, merry-go-rounds, play games, and we're going to learn and do our homework too," says Sir. "There are animals of all types; we can do anything we want because it's my Planet!"
Of course, these ideas require execution, and Sir's Nana Leticia has stepped in to help facilitate the Sir's Planet vision.
"His vision is so expansive. My concern moving forward is finding the most impactful ways to bring Sir's vision to life and influence the most significant slice of humanity," says Leticia. "If Sir had his way, the entire line of goods and services would be available now. Managing Sir's huge expectations is now part of my daily endeavor."
Sir's Planet has employed a web design firm, several artists, video & photo content creators, and business consultants to bring Sir's dream to life.
Leticia plans to launch the website sometime in early September, with an offering of Sir's Planet merchandise and services curated from Sir'Randy's expansive imagination.
"I see Sir's Planet helping young people cope with the daily stress and give them a safe place to be themselves," Leticia confides. "I feel like I get to be a kid again"!
