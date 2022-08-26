DirectIQ Launches Email Marketing Software that Enables Businesses to Automate Email Campaigns
The software comes with multiple useful features that adds value to a business’ email marketing campaign and bring profitable results.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectIQ, a technology company, has recently launched an email marketing software that offers a full range of tools and features necessary for fully automating an email marketing campaign. In the increasingly digitized market, email marketing is one of the most cost-effective and profitable direct marketing strategies capable of generating a substantial amount of profit, and the company aims to help client businesses leverage this marketing strategy by providing a comprehensive email marketing automation tool.
DirectIQ’s email marketing software features a variety of abilities designed to save time and resources by automating the process of sending out mass emails. Using the easy email marketing automation, a business can craft personalized messages for each contact on its list, set up automated drip campaigns, track campaign results in real-time, and conduct A/B split testing to improve performance. Segmented campaigns enable the business to target specific audiences with highly relevant messages that have a high reward rate.
Free responsive email marketing templates provided in the software allows the user company to utilize emails that automatically adjust their layout to fit the screen size of devices. This helps to ensure that their email subscribers can view and engage the email content from any device they are using.
The email marketing software also integrates seamlessly with Wordpress email marketing plugins. Since WordPress email marketing collaborates with a business to create powerful sign-up forms that are highly customizable and easy to add to a site, the ability to integrate with the platform can play a critical role in capturing leads and building an email subscriber list.
One of the major features of the email marketing automation tool is its integration of API. This gives the software the ability to connect with other software in the user’s tech stack, making it possible to automate processes and access data that is otherwise siloed. Having an API also makes it easier to manage large-scale campaigns by giving the user the ability to programmatically add and remove contacts from its list, as well as update their contact information.
During the launch, the company’s founder and current CEO Baris Ergin said, “Here at DirectIQ we have created a platform that simplifies and eases the email marketing efforts of businesses without compromising on their effectiveness. We pay attention to the needs and demands of our clients and we take their feedback seriously. We have made multiple changes to the feature of our email marketing tool based on these responses and we will continue to do that as long as it brings positive results to them. People looking for Klaviyo alternatives for email marketing campaigns will find more than their money’s worth in our services.”
About DirectIQ: Founded by Baris Ergin who is the current CEO, DirectIQ is an information and technology company based in New York City.
