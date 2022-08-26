The Food Industry Thrives on Diversity

Aug 26, 2022

By: Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, FMI

Going to the grocery store is an enriching experience, and it is so in multiple ways. Beyond the abundant variety of food items on every aisle, store associates are often members of the communities their supermarket serves. Representing their neighborhood’s diverse set of cultures, backgrounds and experiences, these frontline workers play a critical role in contributing to company culture by sharing their unique perspectives and skillsets. Whether in the produce department or in the corporate headquarters, the food industry depends on a dedicated and diverse workforce to grow and thrive.

Few comprehend this reality more readily than the recipient of FMI’s 2022 Esther Peterson Award for Consumer Service, Jonathan Mayes. Mayes entered the food retail industry with the aim of giving a voice to underrepresented groups and advancing the interests of local communities. In 2015, he joined Albertsons Companies, Inc., as its senior vice president of public affairs, government relations, CSR, diversity & philanthropy. In 2017, Mayes was named chief diversity & inclusion officer at Albertsons Companies and led the company’s award-winning efforts to advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion among its nearly 300,000 associates. He has received numerous awards for his work, being twice named among the “Top 100 Chief Diversity Officers in the U.S.”

Mayes’ story reflects the food industry’s commitment to fostering greater inclusivity at all levels. His accomplishments echo the legacy of civil and workers’ rights advocates from decades past. In fact, Mayes credits Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiring his iron-clad sense of service. In his Esther Peterson Award acceptance speech, he quoted King's observation, “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t need a college degree to serve. Your subject and verb don’t have to agree to serve. All you need is a heart full of grace and a soul full of love.”