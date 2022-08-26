Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,353 in the last 365 days.

The Food Industry Thrives on Diversity

Aug 26, 2022

By: Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, FMI 

Blog Image 1350x757 ELA Workforce Blog MayesGoing to the grocery store is an enriching experience, and it is so in multiple ways. Beyond the abundant variety of food items on every aisle, store associates are often members of the communities their supermarket serves. Representing their neighborhood’s diverse set of cultures, backgrounds and experiences, these frontline workers play a critical role in contributing to company culture by sharing their unique perspectives and skillsets. Whether in the produce department or in the corporate headquarters, the food industry depends on a dedicated and diverse workforce to grow and thrive. 

Few comprehend this reality  more readily than the recipient of FMI’s 2022 Esther Peterson Award for Consumer Service, Jonathan Mayes. Mayes entered the food retail industry with the aim of giving a voice to underrepresented groups and advancing the interests of local communities. In 2015, he joined Albertsons Companies, Inc., as its senior vice president of public affairs, government relations, CSR, diversity & philanthropy. In 2017, Mayes was named chief diversity & inclusion officer at Albertsons Companies and led the company’s award-winning efforts to advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion among its nearly 300,000 associates. He has received numerous awards for his work, being twice named among the “Top 100 Chief Diversity Officers in the U.S.” 

Mayes’ story reflects the food industry’s commitment to fostering greater inclusivity at all levels. His accomplishments echo the legacy of civil and workers’ rights advocates from decades past. In fact, Mayes credits Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiring his iron-clad sense of service. In his Esther Peterson Award acceptance speech, he quoted King's observation, “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t need a college degree to serve. Your subject and verb don’t have to agree to serve. All you need is a heart full of grace and a soul full of love.” 

There are countless opportunities to make bold social change in the food industry and further the progress that has already been made. In the rousing words of Jonathan Mayes, “Let us continue to do great things. Let us continue to serve others.”

You just read:

The Food Industry Thrives on Diversity

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.