Merdeka at Kuantan 188

KUANTAN, Malaysia, Aug 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kuantan 188, Malaysia's second-tallest tower, will host two major events, the Kuantan 188 International Extreme Challenge (KIEC), their first-ever challenge event since reopening early this year, and Pesta Kuantan 188.

The KIEC will see a group of people base jumping from the tower in celebration of Merdeka while Pesta Kuantan will be held from 27 August 2022 to 4 September 2022.

The launch will be officiated by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, YB Senator Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ker and Chairman of the Pahang State Human Resources, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Committee YB Dato' Sri Haji Mohd Johari bin Haji Hussain.

To promote adventure and outdoor sports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will continue to support events such as KIEC and work closely with Kuantan 188 to encourage local youth groups to use the Kuantan 188 as their venue of choice.

The main focus of the KIEC will be a group of volunteer base jumpers who will jump down 104 metres from the skydeck. There will be a total of 65 jumps from multiple jumpers on 30 August 2022 carrying the Kuantan 188, Pahang and Malaysian flags commemorating 65 years of independence. Among the base jumpers is the country's oldest, 67-year-old Encik Jamaluddin Ismail, from Mentakab, Pahang.

Besides Malaysian base jumpers, there will also be participants from United States, Singapore and Indonesia. Other sports will also be held at the same venue, including paintball, drop zone, kickboxing, outdoor zumba and hammock zone while children can enjoy activities at Kuantan 188's Kids Club and Zipline. The festival will also be hosting local brands with a nine-day pop up retail booth to bring awareness to local talent and support local merchandise.

To celebrate the birthdays of KDYMM Yang Di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, which were on 30 July 2022 and 5 August 2022 respectively, Kuantan 188 will host a concert featuring Man Bai and Joe Flizzow, among others, on 3 September 2022.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale via www.gotifi.com, with four categories available for purchase - TIER 1 (RM188), TIER 2 (RM138), TIER 3 (RM88) and TIER 4 (RM58).

Pesta Kuantan 188 concert is supported by MAA Group Berhad and Imperium International College and sponsored by Selborn Group, Wawasan Intact Properties, CKS Global Buildility, LBS Bina Group, Cameron Valley Tea and Bharat Group, TAS Leisure, Chili's Bar and Grill and Dancom. Official hotel sponsors include Shahzan Hotel Kuantan and Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC.

Lucky draw items are powered by Cuckoo, Toush Inspired by Pensonic & Panasonic.

To know more about KIEC and Pesta Kuantan 188, check out @kuantan.188 on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for recent updates, as well as www.kuantan188.com.my.

Source: Kuantan 188

