Sport Source, a Marketplace for Activity Spaces, Built by Tap Clinic

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tap Clinic, the cutting-edge innovator and creator of mobile apps to the highest standards of the industry, developed Sport Source---the terrific mobile app which allows users to ‘rethink their game,’ search and access thousands of sport facilities and active sport spaces that fit their unique needs and busy lifestyles. Whenever they need it and where they want It.

“Sport Source lets users search for unlimited sport spaces by location, photos, price, and amenities and find their perfect space,” explained Tap Clinic CEO Rich Lowenberg. “With Sport Source, they can choose the best space for their next workout, practice, game or event, book on-the-go, activate their workout, receive host confirmation, and then just show up to do what they love.

“It saves time, through Sport Source’s quick and simple scheduling system. Users claim their space and pay instantly. After all,” he said, “real-time scheduling means more time playing.”

In addition to the quick and efficient benefits for users, Sport Source is a proven plus and very good for quick business.

On the business side of the Sport Source app, simplified bookings mean avoiding hassles, managing the calendar, and setting rules, prices and schedules. It’s also an effective way to expand the business, with instant access to new customers and diversified lead generation. And Sport Source is a proven way to boost the business’ bottom line. Sport Source allows the business to earn instantly, renting out space and converting down time to dollars.

The feedback is already great. An AAU coach said, “Sport Source is a terrific way to instantly find practice times when teams are traveling.” An NBA official said, “Sport Source will do for sport what Airbnb has done for travel.”

Tap Clinic is thrilled and proud about the creation of the Sport Source mobile app. “It’s just a recent example of Tap Clinic’s innovation,” Lowenberg said. “When it comes to mobile app development, Tap Clinic builds apps to an extremely high degree of quality, with careful attention to clarity, simplicity, and robustness. We not only build beautiful apps in record time, to the highest standards in the industry,” he said, “but our world class engineering and design works FAST, handles all the technical work, and integrates with client teams where needed.

“It’s transparent processes with clear communication throughout.”

About Tap Clinic

Tap Clinic creates world class mobile apps. We build beautiful apps in record time, to the highest standards in the industry. We handle all technical work, or integrate with your team where we're needed. Tap Clinic was founded by a former technical lead at Google Health, and the team consists of engineers and designers who have worked at many of the world's best companies.

