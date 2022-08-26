Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The amniotic membrane is an avascular fetal membrane, which lies deep down the chorion, and is usually harvested in a sterile environment, particularly from the placental tissue in the cesarean procedures.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America’s amniotic membrane market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to an increase in the healthcare expenditure supplemented by the rising R&D investments across the new ventures. And lastly, a surge in the ASCs has aided the market hold. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to an increase in the geriatric population and their need for having eye surgeries.
2. An increase in the cases of ophthalmic surgeries supplemented with old age is the key market driver. However, the side effects post surgeries have impeded the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Amniotic Membrane Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The amniotic membrane market based on type can be further segmented into Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The cryopreservation technique is based on slow-freezing, usually at -80 degrees, thereby also using DMEM or glycerol, to not form ice.
2. The ophthalmology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a range of product innovations and discoveries stemming from the research in regenerative medicines, which will allow for better usage of amniotic membranes in the said segment.
3. North America’s amniotic membrane held a dominant market share of 39% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the region’s superior position in launching better products, which allows for the use in multiple applications. Additionally, the US government spent close to 5% or $175 billion in 2018 only for R&D in medical systems.
4. India saw an incremental budget allotment of 137% as compared to the previous year, to enhance the overall medical infrastructure. Owing to better policies and an improved outlook, the market is expected to grow at a steadfast pace in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Top 5 Key Players in the Amniotic Membrane Market are:
1. Amnio Technology LLC.
2. Celularity Inc.
3. Human Regenerative Technologies LLC.
4. Katena Products Inc.
5. MiMedx.
