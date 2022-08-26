Solid Stone Countertops Now Offering One-Stop Shopping Experience; Adds Sinks and Faucets to its Online Store

An industry leader in countertops in Winnipeg has added sinks and faucets to its popular online store.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winnipeg’s popular and respected Solid Stone Countertops, with an award-winning reputation for the design, fabrication and expert installation of dazzling kitchen and bathroom countertops, has added an exciting and convenient one-stop shopping option to the Solid Stone shopping experience.

In addition to the personalized choice of granite, quartz, porcelain, marble and quartzite custom countertops, the Solid Stone online store now features a terrific selection of sinks and faucets. From various models of drop-in stainless sinks, undermount stainless and granite sinks and the latest vanity and pull-down faucets.

“We are thrilled how the addition of the superb design sinks and faucets in our online store will enhance the planning and selection for our customers as well as the planning and design for the countertop installations. There are so many choices,” Solid Stone Countertops CEO Bryce Saunders said with enthusiasm.

Solid Stone Countertops has partnered with Bristol Sinks to provide kitchen and bathroom sinks and faucets in the Solid Stone online store, to compliment the exceptional stone countertop projects.

The Solid Stone online store highlights the various sinks and faucets, displays photos as well as the specs, features and details. “For example, the Pearl Black Virtuo Granite sink has a luxurious, modern look that can fit into any style and lifestyle. It’s decadent, stylish, and rock-solid. Virtuo Granite kitchen sinks are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of care, their resilience to everyday use and, most importantly their stunning je ne sais quoi look!” he said.

“Also, Bristol Virtuo Granite kitchen sinks are extremely durable and are made with 80% quartz. The high amount of quartz makes them long-lasting and resistant to scratching, staining, and denting. Beyond their practicality, granite sinks feel luxurious and soft.”

The Solid Stone online store also showcases various styles and types of faucets. The Calera elegant faucet is a modern and minimalistic design, with a high-arc form. It’s a highly functional faucet, with a pull-down spray head for extended reach and motion. The aerated stream or spray made with Easy Push Button makes it easy to rinse dishes and wash away food residues.

“We work hard to build our reputation,” Saunders noted. “Our process is efficient and collaborative. We work closely with our customers to create custom stone countertops that are perfectly suited for style and lifestyle.

Now, clicking and browsing in our online store enhances the Solid Stone customer experience, and is more exciting than ever,” he said. “It completes the personalized countertop design and looks decision.”

For more information, please visit solidstone.ca/about and solidstone.ca/blog.

###

About Solid Stone Countertops

The Solid Stone team has decades of combined experience in stone manufacturing, home renovation, and the building industry. We are committed to helping you find the stone that works best for you.

Solid Stone Countertops are a beautiful, durable, and long-lasting addition to any space. We will work closely with you to find the right stone, measure and manufacture it accurately, and install it precisely according to your plans.

Contact Details:

B1-1695 Sargent Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3H 0C4

Canada