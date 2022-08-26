Global Community Oncology Services Market Growth Trajectory

Community Oncology Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community oncology services market size is expected to decline from $70.06 billion in 2021 to $70.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow decline is attributed to COVID-19 restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community oncology services market share is expected to reach $74.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%. The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the community oncology services industry growth.

Key Trends In The Community Oncology Services Market

Community oncology services market trends include major companies undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years. According to a report published by Community Oncology Alliance in April 2020, the rate of community oncology practices acquired by hospitals increased by 9.7% during 2018 and 2020. For instance, in August 2020, The Community Cancer Center, a US-based clinic engaged in providing community-based cancer care, was acquired by Carle Health. Carle Health is a US-based hospital and healthcare company with more than 9,500 employees in its five hospitals and associated healthcare business. In addition to this, in May 2019, Amgen Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the new research collaborations with community oncology networks. Amgen Inc., also launched Amgen Community Oncology Research Collaborators (ACORC), a new initiative to improve access to innovative oncology clinical research for community centers.

Overview Of The Community Oncology Services Market

The community oncology services market consists of sales of community oncology services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) of health practitioners who practice community oncology as a private physician-owned business not part of a hospital or academic or medical teaching institution. The community oncology practice may be only a single oncologist, with one office and a support staff of physician extenders, nurses, pharmacists, or pharmacy technicians and other staff. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics

• By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others

• By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Others

• By Geography: The global community oncology services market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center., Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C. and Baptist Cancer Center.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of community oncology services global market. The market report analyzes community oncology services global market size, community oncology services global market growth drivers, community oncology services global market segments, community oncology services global market major players, community oncology services global market growth across geographies, and community oncology services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The community oncology services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

