Verdant Resiliency Program Recognized as Top 20 Workplace Wellness solution for 2022
Disruptive start-up addresses burnout and psychological safety head-on by building science-backed skills
— Dr. Allessandria Polizzi, CEO, Verdant Consulting
Chicago, IL –Verdant Consulting’s Resiliency program was recognized August 16th at the Ragan’s Workplace Wellness award ceremony for being one of the top 20 providers of workplace wellness solutions for 2022. The Verdant Resiliency program was unique among the other winners, such as WebMD, Virgin Pulse, and Limeade, as the only skill-building solution for leaders and teams.
“We are disrupting the reactive approach to workplace wellbeing and employee retention by focusing on science-based skills development,” says Verdant Consulting’s founder, Dr. Allessandria Polizzi. “2019 solutions cannot address 2022 problems. Our focus on equipping organizations with the capabilities and tactics to proactively address change and challenges is essential in today’s evolving workplace. Furthermore, these skills have been proven to increase retention, teamwork, agility, innovation, and more.”
Built during the process of recovering from burnout, Verdant’s founder applied her 30 years of leadership and organizational development expertise to address the growing need for better emotional wellbeing at work and to prevent workplace burnout. The Verdant Resiliency program provides simple, practical tactics for responding to challenges and leading change, which has an immediate and sustainable return for the individual and the organization. "Our global cadre of facilitators ensures any industry has an experienced partner who can speak to their specific needs and workplace context," added Dr. Polizzi.
Ragan’s 2022 Workplace Wellness Hot List highlights a premier group of partners who help clients accelerate employee well-being and address critical wellness challenges within their workforce. “The Workplace Wellness Hot List winners help HR and wellness leaders facilitate the very important role of caring for the whole employee,” says Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan. “Our inaugural Workplace Wellness Hot List shines a spotlight on the most innovative industry partners in the employee wellbeing space. We’re delighted to honor them.”
About Verdant Consulting
Verdant Consulting is the preeminent provider of resiliency training and leadership development for today's workplace. They offer training on resiliency skills, emotional agility, burnout prevention, and psychological safety by weaving together the latest science-based research, cognitive behavior theory, and human development approaches. Verdant makes complicated issues simple by building skills in your organization to help teams thrive. For more information, visit their website: http://verdantconsulting.net
Contact Information: Allessandria Polizzi, 469-401-5891, Allessandria@verdantconsulting.net.
