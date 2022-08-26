Divine Spark Coaching Introduces Certified Rapid Transformational Therapy to Bring Out the Best in You
Working on your subconscious mind, this therapy will motivate your mind to achieve those impossible goals.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are experiencing cyclical patterns that are not bringing out the best of your productivity and goals, a transformational change is required. Charles West’s Divine Spark Coaching uses the certified and powerful techniques of Rapid Transformational Therapy or RTT, that connects deep within your subconscious and gets you unstuck and motivated really quickly.
RTT is a hybrid therapy designed by Marisa Peer. It applies unique methods for permanent lasting changes that help people break out of bad habits, enabling them to achieve extraordinary results in areas such as sports, relationships, business, and the performing arts.
The therapy accesses your subconscious mind using hypnosis, unlocking the experiences that have shaped how we feel about life in general and why we react to situations a certain way, giving way to harnessing our truest potentials. Willpower alone cannot break the chains of bad habits or fears, and we find ourselves back in the same patterns. To change, we need more than willpower and logic; we need to connect with the subconscious mind, and Rapid Transformational Therapy is the solution.
More importantly, the therapy works by not taking control over your brain but by making you the captain of your own self by unleashing the untapped powers within your mind. The over thinking and self-critical mind is bypassed, allowing the subconscious mind to be receptive to positive suggestions and open to new belief systems. This heightened state gives the mind more control, not less, and helps in increasing focus and motivation, overcoming fears and phobias, and improving overall well-being.
Designed to provide rapid relief and permanent results, DSC offers single session, as well as, 3 to 10 session packages, since most people do have multiple issues to resolve. Each session is customized with words that work specifically to your needs, and while you are still under hypnosis, near the end of the session, your RTT Hypnotist will create a customized audio recording for you focusing upon the primary root issue of that session. The recordings lay down new pathways for strengthened behavioral patterns that boost your confidence and self-esteem.
Rapid Transformational Therapy helps ditch the guilt and change habits for a healthier body, relieves stress, anxiety, and fears, and enables you to perform at your very best. Merisa Peer, founder of RTT further assures, “It is a safe, fast, effective, and powerful technique that reactivates the phenomenal confidence you’re born with, by eliminating added fears you’ve built over the years.”
About Divine Spark Coaching:
Owned by Charles West, the center provides many services that can help you unblock your mind and reach your highest potential with a deep level of fulfillment.
