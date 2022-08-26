Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market worth US$2.71 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 9.8% - IndustryARC
Soaring Innovations In Aneroid Gauge Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size is estimated to reach US$2.71 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022-2027. The increasing predominance of hypertension owing to altered lifestyles is set to drive the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for blood pressure monitors and aneroid gauges attributed to the raised burden of hypertensive patients in the North American region.
2. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market growth is being driven by the increasing burden of cardiovascular ailments and expanding population of the elderly requiring application of aneroid gauges. However, the towering cost of technological developments and the dearth of trained specialists are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.
3. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Blood Pressure Transducers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of disposable blood pressure (BP) transducers which are planned to offer constant and precise readings of arterial and venous blood pressure assessments in animals of all sizes with no stopcock and for humans and big animals with stopcock apart from the application of aneroid gauge for humans.
2. North America (Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the greatly regulated and well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure in the region.
3. the Home segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of home healthcare owing to the great cost-effectiveness of this option for blood pressure monitoring right at home in conjunction with the accessibility of smart wearables that provide mobility and the surging preference for independent living apart from the application of aneroid gauge.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices industry are -
1. Omron Healthcare
2. GE Healthcare
3. Withings
4. Rossmax International Ltd.
5. Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
