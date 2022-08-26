Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2027 | CAGR 11.8% - IndustryARC
Increasing prevalence of ALS fuels Cord Blood Banking Service Market growth over the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The blood that remains in the placenta and umbilical cord after a baby is born is known as cord blood. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to advance healthcare infrastructure and an increase in healthcare spending.
2. Rising awareness among parents and increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases drive Cord Blood Banking Services Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. High costs associated with procedures will impact Cord Blood Banking Services Market's projected forecast period.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Public Cord Blood Bank is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The growth is due to increasing investment in Public Cord Blood Bank.
2. Cord Blood is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to hematopoietic stem cells which have the ability to form any type of any kind of blood cell.
3. Cord Blood Banking Services Market based on components can be further segmented into Cord Blood, and Cord Tissue. Cord Tissue segment which is found in the umbilical cord held a dominant share in 2021.
4. The worldwide annual incidence of ALS is about 1.9 per 100,000, while in Europe it is 2.2 per 100000 people. Such increasing prevalence of ALS fuels Cord Blood Banking Service Market growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cord Blood Banking Services industry are -
1. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
2. Americord Registry LLC
3. China Cord Blood Corporation
4. Cord Blood America
5. Cordlife Group Limited
