Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,442 in the last 365 days.

Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators

CIFIUS clearance received and transaction expected to close in September 2022

LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alphawave IP Group plc AWE ("Alphawave IP", the "Company"), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has received all regulatory clearances required for the completion of the previously announced acquisition of OpenFive, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The transaction is expected to close in September 2022 subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Company will provide a further update once the acquisition has completed.

About Alphawave IP Group plc AWE
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphawave-ip-acquisition-of-openfive-approved-by-all-regulators-301612910.html

SOURCE Alphawave IP Group Plc

You just read:

Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.