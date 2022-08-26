Trayarunya Foundation Launched the Cancer Care and Research Program
The Trayarunya Foundation is a charitable organization with its headquarters in Portland, Oregon, in the United States of America.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of cancer cases in the United States and worldwide continues to rise, it has become imperative to create vaccinations and educate the next generation about the disease's causes and treatment. In 2022, it is said that there will be 1,9 million new cases of cancer and 609,360 deaths from cancer in the United States, with roughly 350 fatalities per day attributable to lung cancer, the largest cause of cancer-related deaths. The Trayarunya Foundation, one of the larger nonprofit organizations, a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, announced its Cancer care and research program. Trayarunya Foundation works to educate people, give them more power, and protect the environment. They have been around for 5 years and have a strong foundation. They have 60 or more monthly donors and 1,500 volunteers and have had about 785 successful campaigns. They are a charitable organization that strives to ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the education and resources they require in order to be successful.
Trayarunya Foundation is one of the best organizations in the world at helping poor people get good services. Their cancer research program focuses on minimizing cancer's effect by raising understanding and awareness of new evidence and practice standards. Creating possibilities for important research on health services, Continued investigation and application of these technologies can pave the way for accelerating advances against this illness.
They believe that the most efficient way to prove themselves is to earn the confidence of those who contribute to them. Because of this, they are the most reliable and trustworthy non-profit organizations to donate to.
Trayarunya is a non-profit organization that puts donor satisfaction first. This helps them assist poor and needy children get an education, help sick and elderly people get medical care, and do other good things. Their sincerity and mission make them the most deserving of charitable contributions. To make a donation to this charity or volunteer, please visit their website.
Speaking to the media, the owner said "We strive to promote health and education in some of the world's most underprivileged communities by 2030 by targeting and implementing a series of targeted and sustainable interventions."
One of their donors was quoted saying" I love working with the Trayarunya Foundation. The staff and volunteers are amazing, and it feels like we are really making a difference." Another donor added, "This is a great organization to spend time volunteering with. It is extremely worthwhile, and volunteers are treated extremely well."
ABOUT
The Trayarunya Foundation was established in the United States in 2017 and is a recognized 501(C)3 charity devoted to creating positive change in the world. The top concerns are promoting young development, racial equality, gender equality, education, and environmental protection. The company is composed of experts that are committed to serving the cause. They will persevere in their efforts to make the world a better place for everyone. Their impact partners are peppertype.ai, copy.ai, ebizon, and sunfox, among many others.
