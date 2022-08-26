Hadoop Market size is estimated to reach $35.2 Billion in 2021 – IndustryARC
Hadoop Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast 2022-2027 from $35.2 Billion in 2021.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hadoop Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast 2022-2027 from $35.2 Billion in 2021. Hadoop is an open source software platform which is developed for scalable and distributed computing of large volume of data utilzing java runtime environment. It provides high performance and cost-effective analysis of Big Data generated by the enterprises through digital platforms and offers data discovery and visualization, social media analytics, distributed file system, hypertext transfer protocol and other enterprise applications of various both unstructured and structured data types utilizing shell scripts and java archive.
Key takeaways:
1. Increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions across various industries for optimizing industrial digitalization is analysed to significantly drive the Hadoop Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Data Discovery and Visualization are analysed to hold highest share 37.4% in 2021 owing to surge in the demand of business intelligence (BI) solutions across various enterprises.
3. IT & Telecommunication industry is analysed to hold the highest market share 30.9% during the forecast period owing to the large amount of data generated across this vertical which propels the demand of Hadoop solutions for efficient working across the enterprise.
4. North America is analysed to hold the highest share at 33.9% in 2021 owing to the increasing IT industry requirements and rising integration of hybrid platform technologies across various industries.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Data Discovery and Visualization are analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 17.2% among other offerings of Hadoop Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increase in the demand of business intelligence solutions across various enterprises.
2. Hadoop Market Report is segmented into Banking, Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Others. Healthcare industry is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 16.3% among other industries of Hadoop Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the growing demand of efficient and smooth functioning cloud-based solutions in this sector
3. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 33.9% in 2021 for the Hadoop Market owing to the availability of leading market players for the Hadoop Market coupled with increasing investments in the IT infrastructure development in this region.
4. This huge growth in cloud workloads tend to be significant driving factor for the application of Hadoop solutions, further propelling its market growth.
Top 5 Key Players in the Hadoop Market are:
1. Amazon Web Services.
2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
3. IBM Corporation.
4. Google Inc.
4. Microsoft Corporation.
