3D Scanning Market Size to Reach a Value of $704.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery together with the IoT-enabled sensors integrated computing capabilities driving the 3D scanning marketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Scanning Market size is valued at $429.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of $704.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 3D scanning is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways
1. 3D Scanning Market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of industry 4.0, There is a surge in adoption of 3D scanning in automotive industry and others where 3D scanning is a process that captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object along with information such as colour and texture.
2. Laser 3D scanning is already popular in healthcare applications and is increasingly being adopted in the entertainment & media industry owing to the technological advancement along with the use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners which are creating opportunities for the 3D scanning in the forecast period.
3. The global 3D Scanning Market is set to witness a growth of CAGR 13.87% during 2021-2026 as 3D scanners have emerged as a powerful tool in various industrial sectors such as aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and several other sectors.
Segmental Analysis
1. 3D Scanning market is estimated to surpass $11,384.24 million by 2026. 3D scanners have become an essential tool for reducing product development
and manufacturing time, giving players a competitive advantage.
2. North America currently dominates the global 3D Scanning market with a share of more than 32.67%. The 3D scanner market in APAC continues to flourish at a high rate owing to the increased economic growth witnessed by key countries such as China and Japan in this region.
3. Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth at a CAGR of 11.1% Laser scanning is a popular land surveying method that can accurately measure and collect data from objects, surfaces, buildings and landscapes. .
4. APAC accounted for a share of 27.81% of the 3D scanner market in 2020. The 3D scanner market in APAC is growing due to rapid infrastructural developments taking place in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The top 5 players in the 3D Scanning industry are -
1. AMETEK
2. Trimble
3. Teledyne
4. Jenoptik
5. Topcon Corp.
