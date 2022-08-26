New Silver's Fintech Scholarship to Empower Three Students

Fintech company assists young people in finance and tech careers

New Silver, a global fintech startup focusing largely on fix and flip loans, has launched a scholarship program to empower young people in their finance and technology careers. The scholarship is targeted at students who are furthering their education in technology and entrepreneurship. Three winners have recently been selected, and they’re poised to further their important studies in various areas thanks to New Silver.

The scholarship provides a $10,000 fund that is divided between the winners. Entry to the scholarship program is based off a 1,000 word essay on the applicant’s opinion on what the future of financial technology in the world will look like, specifically in the real estate industry. The winners were chosen after careful consideration, based on the relevance and quality of each essay.

The first prize winner, Lily Chen, has been awarded $5,000 for her studies. Lily outlined her career plans saying, “My career dreams include becoming an academic researcher and entrepreneur in cryptocurrency. I’m a student at MIT studying Mathematics with Computer Science that has a passion for blockchain technology. This scholarship means so much to me, as I truly believe in the potential of blockchain to disrupt the real estate and financial industry.”

The second prize winner of the scholarship is Jadyn Olmstead, who won $2,500 for his studies, and the third prize winner is Rana Dubauskas who won the same amount.

New Silver aims to assist these students, and students in the future, by furthering their careers in finance and technology and giving today’s youth an opportunity to grow in the entrepreneurial space. By offering this scholarship, the fintech company aims to propel the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs forward and contribute to the growth of real estate technology overall.

About New Silver Lending LLC:

New Silver is a technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors who focus on fix and flip residential projects. New Silver’s proprietary software accelerates, automates and streamlines loan originations while using data to reduce default risk. Additionally, New Silver’s FlipScout tool uses intelligence in order to help find real estate investment projects with the highest ROI.

