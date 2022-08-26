Trinity River Challenge Returns September 17, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas Downriver Club is pleased to announce the return of the Trinity River Challenge (TRC) after a multi-year hiatus. The Challenge will begin with the “Watermelon Cleanup” on September 10th, with the race taking place the following weekend on September 17th at McInnish Park in Carolton, TX.
Due to flooding, dam repair, and COVID-19, the Trinity River Challenge has been on hiatus for last several years. Making its triumphant return this year, the TRC XX will be held at McInnish Park in Carolton, TX. The Challenge consists of two events. The first is the “Watermelon Cleanup”. Taking place September 10, this event lays the groundwork for the race. Volunteers come out to clean the section of river between Hebron Parkway in Lewisville and McInnish Park, ensuring there is no trash or other debris blocking the river. As a reward for their hard work, all volunteers get ice cold watermelon at the end of the clean up as long-standing tradition dictates.
The second event is the Trinity River Challenge XX, taking place the following weekend on September 17. This year’s race has been modified to be more recreation friendly. Along with the standard 12 mile race, there will be a shorter 6 mile race as well. Both races start and end at McInnish Park, so there is no need for shuttling. All racers will receive a TRC XX t-shirt and a lunch. Early registration is now open and closes 8/31. Walk-up registration will also be taken on race day. For those interested in volunteering for either event, the hours can be counted as community service hours.
About Dallas Down River Club: DDRC was founded in 1975 and is a not for profit 501(c)7 club of members who enjoy canoeing, kayaking, and camping. They currently host between 12 and 15 paddling events a year, as well as host the Trinity River Challenge.
