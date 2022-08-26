EDRM Announces New Webinar Series “Ripped from the Headlines – Flash Webinar”

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Flash Webinar: Mystery of the Mar-A-Lago Docs & the Special Master

Nevertheless, available data shows that appointment of a Special Master is far from a regular occurrence in federal court.” — Hon. Kristen L. Mix, Federal Magistrate Judge, (D. Colorado)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce a new webinar series “Ripped from the Headlines – Flash Webinar”. Next up in the series is “Ripped From the Headlines: Mystery of the Mar-a-Lago Docs & the Special Master” a flash webinar in a fireside chat format with the Hon. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix (D. Colorado) in conversation with Dr. Maura R. Grossman, and moderated by EDRM’s CEO and chief legal technologist, Mary Mack, CISSP.

The politically neutral conversation will focus on the role of the Special Master, the differences between civil and criminal matters for Special Masters, what qualifications are needed, and how Special Masters are appointed, managed and appealed. Discussion will also focus on the why a special master is needed or not in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant matter.

EDRM’s Flash Webinars are conversational and PowerPoint-free, with questions and comments from the listening audience encouraged. The purpose of the Flash Webinars is to capture the moments that eDiscovery is in the news for educational purposes. All webinars are complimentary, and the webinars are open to the public.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“First, it was Michael Cohen, then it was Rudy Giuliani, and now, it’s Donald Trump; it is exciting to see special master and eDiscovery issues go mainstream! The latest request, however, is different from the earlier ones in ways that are worth considering. Recall that both Cohen and Giuliani had thousands of documents seized and were both lawyers seeking protection of their clients’ privileges,” said Dr. Maura R. Grossman, Special Master and Principal at Maura Grossman Law, and research professor at the University of Waterloo. “Trump is seeking review of a limited number of documents and protection of his own asserted privilege, through a civil action filed separately from the criminal case in which the warrant was issued.”

“Use of a Special Master in complex litigation is often promoted as benefitting both the court and parties by allowing access to needed expertise and enhancing the efficiency of the discovery process. Nevertheless, available data shows that appointment of a Special Master is far from a regular occurrence in federal court,” said the Hon. Kristen L. Mix, Federal Magistrate Judge, (D. Colorado) and President Emerita of the Federal Magistrate Judges’ Association. “The request for appointment of a Master to examine the Mar-A-Lago documents raises interesting issues and provides opportunities for robust discussion of the benefits — and potential drawbacks — of this emerging tool.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are really excited about EDRM’s new ‘Ripped from the Headlines – Flash Webinar Series.’ What started as a fun experiment, with eDiscovery in the news headlines, has continued on with huge engagement and attendance with really about a week’s notice,” said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer at EDRM. “Keep your eyes open for these great discussions with incredible industry experts giving us the scoop on what all the news really means.”

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 136 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About the Special Masters and Discovery Mediation Project

There are several state and federal courts around the country that have implemented a discovery facilitative mediation program over the last 5 or 6 years. This project involves identifying all such programs and determining how successful they have been. By comparing and evaluating such programs, we learned that there are certain factors/components that distinguish a highly successful program from a less successful program. Download the draft “Using Special Masters and Discovery Mediators to Resolve eDiscovery Disputes: A Bench Book for Judges and Attorneys 2022 Edition” here: https://edrm.net/active-projects/special-masters-and-ediscovery-mediation-project/. Comments from the public are welcomed until September 29, 2022.

