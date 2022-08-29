New Book, “They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You”
“They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You” by Kevin Kazakevich is a gripping tome that reveals the truth about an uncommon cure.
The author believes even though many doctors lose their medical license if they prescribe safe and natural treatments, that these treatments are effective in all age groups.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You. This new book is a fundamental guide that gives tips to readers on how to stay fit and healthy and extend life span with detoxification and prevention instead of only conventional medicine.
— Kevin Kazakevich M.D., Author
In this book, Dr. Kazakevich starts out with a discussion of the bioweapon, COVID 19. There is an on-going battle in the news between Senator Dr. Rand Paul, M.D. from Kentucky, and Dr. Fauci, the National Public Health Director. According to Dr. Rand Paul, Dr. Fauci has been caught lying about the events surrounding the Wuhan lab leak.
“They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You” is the creation of published author Kevin Kazakevich M.D. a writer who is interested in ancient history, aliens, and extending life span through detoxification methods that are not known to the public in general.
Kazakevich writes, “Are we going to blow up the world or just invent a bio-weaponized man-made disease to kill off everyone, or create intentionally using advanced military technologies gigantic hurricanes, and endless droughts? Is there any evidence that an ancient humanoid/alien civilization has blown up a planet actually been proven in ways that can be measured, photographed, and mathematically predicted?
“The world is becoming more confusing, hostile, even warlike war when we consider things like the extreme weather, poisoned food supply, increasing intentional and indiscriminate use of pesticides, herbicides, newly invented chemicals, genetically modified and chemically enhanced foods, artificial foods, toxic and deadly medical ‘treatments’ and rapid deployment of dangerous electromagnetic technology and wireless devices with no safety record. Who is secretly deploying these silent weapons and why?
“And why are both the numerous causes of illnesses and the potential treatments for these health threats not known at all in the conventional medical community?
“Are the corporate elite secretly and intentionally trying to kill us?
“Dr. Ford in his newly updated book on health exposes many so-called conspiracy ‘theories’ instead as, conspiracy ‘facts’ and provides insights to help you fight back and help you:
“Augment well-being and deter illnesses;
“Reclaim power over you own health and wellness;
“Avoid and minimize exposure to potential health threats;
“Benefit from natural dietary, detoxification and other therapies;
“Extend the normal healthy lifespan; and
“Avoid routine doctor’s appointments.
“Conventional medical doctors routinely risk losing their license if they prescribe safe and natural treatments to help patients regain their health. Dr. Kazakevich (Ford) M.D. reveals why they should be using natural treatments to help all age groups.
“Dr. Kevin Kazakevich (Ford) M.D. is trained as a conventional U.S. medical physician. In addition, he is a specialist in anti-aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medicine with an Advanced Fellowship Certification from the American Academy of anti-aging medicine. He is devoted to achieving the ultimate anti-aging Plan.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Kazakevich’s new book serves as a warning that numerous ancient and modern military technologies exist that can kill us all and are being developed and deployed in secrete and without the approval of the public.
Kevin Kazakevich M.D.
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here