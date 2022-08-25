Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,626 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company") CMTL.

On June 8, 2021, Comtech reported its operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 and updated its financial targets for fiscal 2021. Among other items, Comtech reported that it expected fiscal 2021 consolidated net sales to be in the range of $580 million to $590 million and explained that "updated target primarily reflects a change in anticipated revenues in its Governmental Solutions segment due to the U.S. government's April 2021 announcement to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan as well as other program changes."

On this news, Comtech's stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 13.76%, to close at $22.13 per share on June 9, 2021.

If you suffered loss in Comtech and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.com or afarah@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Comtech should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: agreco@lowey.com
afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/713519/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Lowey-Dannenberg-PC-Investigates-Claims-on-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Comtech-Telecommunications-Corp-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.