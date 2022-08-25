The Suites on Paseo Student Housing Announces Rebrand as 'the Essential', Adopts A New Team, and Creates a Stronger Focus on Student Success.

This exciting rebrand introduces a new way of living that focuses on success for students in San Diego.

As San Diego enters another academic year and college students pour in from around the country, and world, the popular Suites on Paseo student housing facility has rebranded as the Essential to fill a much-needed void in off-campus housing offerings: Affordable living focused on student success. The Essential isn't just a name change but refreshed philosophy to attract and serve high-achieving students.

"We know Covid has been hard on all students, and many have redoubled their efforts to excel in spite of it. We want to create a home for them, filled with like-minded go-getters and future leaders" Says Michelle Smith, Vice President of Capstone-On-Campus Management (COCM) who is overseeing the transition and management of the property. COCM has been planning the launch of the Essential since they were brought on to manage the property in January 2022.

Located in the heart of the appropriately named College Area neighborhood of San Diego, the Essential is immediately adjacent to SDSU and close to campuses of UCSD, Grossmont College, Mesa College, Coastal Flight Academy, and others. "We are seeking their best and brightest students to be part of this exciting community," Smith said.

The Essential has exclusive capacity for only 384 students. The living quarters are mostly compact and efficient private spaces where students can retreat, focus, study, and rest. Shared living spaces are also available for the ultimate in affordability. High-speed internet, utilities, and in-unit housekeeping services are included.

When residents are ready to socialize, gather and collaborate, the Essential has break-out spaces on each floor, multiple Zen-style courtyards for the amazing San Diego weather, a community kitchen to cook and break bread together, and much more including: tanning space, hot tub, multi-media theatre, fitness center, common area laundry, underground parking, secure bicycle storage and, of course, professional on-site management and maintenance teams, so students can concentrate on what's Essential for their success.

"Our goal here at the Essential is to create a diverse living-learning community of student dreamers, doers, and game changers. Our residents may go on to cure cancer, journey to Mars, or write the next best seller." Says Sonia Ray, Director of Housing at the Essential. "This is why our motto is "success lives here."

