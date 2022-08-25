For the Fourth Consecutive Year, GC Realty & Development, LLC Named to the Inc. 5000 2022 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Submit Release
ROSELLE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. released the Inc. 5000 2022 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. And for the fourth time in as many years, GC Realty & Development, LLC made this prestigious list. This year the Chicago-based property management company ranked 4,760, boasting a three-year growth rate of 88%.

Celebrating its 40th year, The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success. Many well-known companies, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armor, Microsoft and Patagonia, gained their first national exposure from inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the top independent businesses in America for four straight years," said Mark Ainley, co-founder of GC Realty & Development LLC. "Our continued growth is a testament to our commitment to the absolute best client experience with world-class service and effective communication."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have achieved consistent growth while also demonstrating resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About GC Realty & Development, LLC
As Chicago's Responsive Property Manager™, GC Realty & Development, LLC provides its clients unparalleled service through full-service property management and brokerage, including tenant placement, screening, rent collection and ongoing maintenance. Focused on responsiveness, GC Realty & Development, LLC ensures clients experience hassle-free rental property ownership by maintaining client privacy and handling daily operations for rental units. Learn more at http://www.gcrealtyinc.com.

