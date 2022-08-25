Large Atrial Thrombus Percutaneously Removed Using the ŌNŌ Retrieval System ŌNŌCOR Reports First-In-Human Use for Removal of an Atrial Blood Clot

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ŌNŌCOR LLC announced the use of the ŌNŌ endovascular retrieval system to remove a large central-line-associated thrombus from the right atrium in a teenage patient.



The team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA, @ChildrensLA), led by Dr. Darren Berman, Director of Congenital Interventional Catheterization with CHLA's Heart Institute, percutaneously removed a large fibrotic thrombus from a 14-year-old patient using a combination of ŌNŌ, endovascular snares, and electrocautery.

"This procedure was inspired by the SEATtLE procedure recently performed at the University of Washington, and represents the first time that a large hemodynamically problematic thrombus was captured and removed non surgically, and without fragmentation or distal embolization of particulate matter," said Dr. Berman. "The ŌNŌ was key to securing the mobile mass and subsequently removing it from the vasculature atraumatically."

Dr. Berman continued, "Intra-atrial thrombus formation associated with indwelling central lines is a common problem. Typically, the approach is to treat with anticoagulants in the hopes that the clot reabsorbs. When this doesn't work, and the thrombus burden remains substantial, it represents an ongoing risk for pulmonary and systemic emboli.

"Our patient today is representative of a clinical dilemma that we often face. Up until this point, the only options that we had were ‘watchful waiting' or open-heart surgery," said Berman.

The ŌNŌ is a novel device designed to receive, align, compress, and remove material (non-biologic and biologic) from the vascular system. ŌNŌ is intuitive to use and is compatible with commercially available vascular sheaths, endovascular snares and other graspers. ŌNŌ received FDA clearance in May 2022 and is available at select sites throughout the United States.

"We are delighted that ŌNŌ was able to help the team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles," said Mark Piper, CEO of ŌNŌCOR. "ŌNŌ was designed to help safely remove material from the vascular system, so it's rewarding to hear that the patient in Los Angeles has done well and recovered nicely from this procedure."

*The ŌNŌCOR LLC ŌNŌ retrieval device is indicated for use in the cardiovascular system to retrieve foreign objects using minimally invasive procedures. For complete instructions and other important safety information for ŌNŌ, please refer to the Instructions for Use.

About ŌNŌCOR

ŌNŌCOR LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing essential safety tools and other facilitating technologies for the modern-day catheterization lab. For more information, please go to www.onocorvascular.com .

Contact: Mark Piper, mpiper@onocorvascular.com