Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals

MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults.

At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021, agents began an investigation into an allegation of financial exploitation of two vulnerable adults. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Deleshia Booker, the now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as the individual who used some of her clients’ finances on two dates in July 2021 for her own personal gain.

On August 19th, the Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Deleshia Quantay Booker (DOB 03/21/1988) with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person. Booker was arrested on August 24th and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.