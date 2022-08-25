Kirkpatrick Foundation Names Senior Program Officer
Dr. Lesa Staubus, DVM, to serve as veterinary ethicistOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kirkpatrick Foundation announced the hiring of Dr. Lesa Staubus, DVM, as its newest senior program officer.
“Experience and dedication characterize Dr. Staubus’s career. We look forward to her insights with regard to improved treatment and better conditions for Oklahoma farm animals, particularly breeding sow mother pigs and egg-laying hens” said Kirkpatrick Foundation executive director Louisa McCune. “Her outstanding record as a lifelong advocate for Oklahoma animals makes Dr. Staubus a natural choice for this role. Tens of millions of animals will benefit from her expertise.”
Dr. Staubus will serve as a veterinary ethicist focusing on Oklahoma farm-animal wellbeing. Nearly four million Oklahoma animals—1.8% of the total inventory—live the majority of their lives in extreme confinement systems such as gestation stalls and battery cages. The concerns reflect the foundation’s commitment to the wellbeing of Oklahoma animals, including those raised and slaughtered for food.
“These animals deserve humane, ethical treatment throughout their lives on Oklahoma farms,” said Dr. Staubus. “Kirkpatrick Foundation is the statewide leader in promoting a humane ethic as a key metric for overall healthy communities. We know Oklahomans are extremely supportive of humane values, and I look forward to supporting this work by educating the public.”
Dr. Staubus earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Oklahoma State University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Oklahoma. Her career spans three decades in clinical veterinary settings. Dr. Staubus served as clinical assistant professor in surgery and shelter medicine at OSU-Stillwater’s College of Veterinary Medicine and is the founder of Operation Catnip Stillwater, an organization dedicated to the spay and neuter of Stillwater-area community cats.
As an American Humane Rescue veterinarian, Dr. Staubus responded to natural disasters and served as a treating veterinarian in hoarding cases. She served as a board member of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians and volunteers with Oklahoma Link Coalition to prevent domestic violence, animal abuse, and child abuse. Dr. Staubus also serves on the Common Bonds Oklahoma committee to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state by the year 2025.
About Kirkpatrick Foundation
Kirkpatrick Foundation is an Oklahoma City philanthropy and was founded in 1955 by John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick and makes supporting grants to charitable organizations with a diverse range of programs in arts, culture, education, animal wellbeing, historic preservation, and environmental conservation. For more information, visit kirkpatrickfoundation.com.
