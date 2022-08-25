Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,955 in the last 365 days.

Highway 12 Passing Lanes Officially Open

CANADA, August 25 - Released on August 25, 2022

A ribbon cutting marked the completion of a $10.6 million passing lane project on Highway 12 north of Martensville.

"Highway 12 is an important and busy transportation corridor for commuters into Saskatoon," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government continues to look at investments where we can make an impact and passing lanes provide efficiency and increased safety."

The five passing lanes have been constructed between Martensville and the Highway 312 access. This passing lane project provides additional opportunities for drivers to pass safely.

"Highway 12 is a busy and important road for travel and many of our residents use it daily to get to work or conduct their business," R.M. of Laird, Reeve Sheldon Willems said. "Improving road safety is always welcome and we appreciate the new passing lanes."

Passing lanes are typically a minimum of two kilometres in length and are designed to allow drivers to pass slower moving vehicles safely, such as large trucks and semi-trailers.

Almost 60 sets of passing lanes have been added to Saskatchewan's road network over the past five years.

The Ministry will improve more than 1,100 kilometres (km) of provincial highways this year, putting us on track to exceed the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen
Highways
Phone: 306-260-9159
Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Highway 12 Passing Lanes Officially Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.