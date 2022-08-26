LOCAL REALTOR® AWARDED SRS DESIGNATION
Marsha Bergen with Engel & Völkers Jacksonville, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®. Marsha Bergen joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
Marsha Bergen was born and raised in Northeast Florida. Throughout her lifetime she has lived in Putnam, St. Johns, and Duval Counties bringing a level of broad expertise that is rare amongst her peers. As a full-time Real Estate Advisor, Marsha provides unparalleled seller experience with her business partner Tori Vanderbilt. Together they work as one and provide proven negotiation skills, forethought, and willingness to get the job done no matter what. Over the years, Marsha and Tori have represented all types of sellers including first-time home sellers, investors who were out of state selling their investment properties, retiree’s moving from their homes of 40 years, and even family members selling their parents' property with white-glove service. In the world of real estate, working with the right partners such as title companies, insurance companies, inspectors, roofers, a/c companies, window companies, electricians, mortgage lenders, and even pool companies are all critical to work through a real estate transaction smoothly. Marsha & Tori have just that, the entire tool kit of what is needed to successfully sell a property the best way possible with the least amount of headaches. Marsha specifically loves the marketing aspect of representing sellers and is excited to add the SRS designation to assist her sellers even more.
SRS is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.
Marsha Bergen
Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
+1 9045257037
marsha.bergen@evrealestate.com
