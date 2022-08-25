NFTWatcher Launches New Mobile App on Google Play Store , Now Find Upcoming NFT Projects With Ease On Mobile

Checkout NFTWatcher new mobile app on google play store Rarity Score OF Bored Ape Yacht Club Rarity Tools NFTWatcher

CHELESA HEIGHTS, VIC, AUS, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTWatcher is a curated directory of blockchain-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It aims to be the one-stop shop for anyone who wants to discover and monitor new NFT projects. We are excited to announce the launch of our mobile app on Google Play store, which makes it easier for users to browse and discover new NFT projects.

Download the NFTWatcher app from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nftwatcher.app205836 or, Users can search it directly from Google PlayStore With the launch of The mobile app NFT Watcher is also introducing some new features that will help users track trending NFTS more efficiently and keep NFTWatcher up-to-date with the latest developments in this space:

What's new?

- We have now categorized all the nft projects according to their category. You can now filter nft projects according to categories like gaming, collectibles, virtual goods, digital assets and many more. - NFTs that have been newly listed in the past 7 days. - Upcoming NFTs and announcements. - Ongoing Airdrops and Giveaways. - New Games and DApps integrating NFTs And nftcalendar Along With Rarity Tools



New Games integrating NFTs

- NFTWatcher has introduced a new Mobile App On Google Play store, where users can now Search NFT At The Ease Of Their Mobile Device This is a great example of the potential of NFTs to empower new and creative gaming experiences. - Another game that is integrating NFTs is Zeon, which has announced that they will be adding NFTs into their online fighting game. - There are many other games that have been integrating NFTs into their games, including World of Warcraft, Blockchain Cuties and many more.



New DApps integrating NFTs

- The Verified Network is a blockchain-based network that aims to make interactions between businesses more efficient. It will also be creating an ecosystem for Verified Businesses that are verified by the Verified Network. - Another DApp that is integrating NFTs is Zepro. Zepro is a decentralized platform that aims to help businesses manage their workflows. - There are many other DApps that have been integrating NFTs into their platforms, including Legit, Shared and many more.



Ongoing Airdrops and Giveaways

- Toshi has partnered with Carbon, a project that aims to reduce carbon emissions around the globe, by distributing 100 million CARB tokens to all the Toshi users. - Boid, a decentralized social media platform, has partnered with River, a project that aims to democratize the creative industries and empower content creators, by distributing 100 RIVER tokens to all their users. - There are many other airdrops and giveaways that are currently ongoing. You can check out all the ongoing airdrops and giveaways on our platform.



New NFTs listed in the past 7 days

- In the past 7 days, new NFTs have been listed on our platform. You can check out all the newly listed NFTs on our website. - DNA - DNA stands for Decentralized Network Architecture and the project aims to make network architecture more decentralized. - MASS - MASS stands for Mobility as a Service Solution and the project aims to make transport services more efficient and reliable. - Many other projects have also been listed in the past 7 days. You can check out all the newly listed NFTs on our website.

IOS APP Launching Soon

Conclusion

We are excited to be a part of this emerging and promising industry and would like to thank all the users who have been using our platform. We are constantly trying to improve our platform and make it easier for users to discover, track and monitor new NFT projects. If you have any feedback or suggestions for us, you can let us know by sending us an email at support@nftwatcher.com

