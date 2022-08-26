Adamant signs Letter of Intent to acquire 51% Interest in Domooptik d.o.o.

This is a strategic and forward-looking acquisition, which will reinforce the quality of service we are able to provide to Europronet's customers.” — Andrea Pagani, Adamant CEO

VANCOUVER, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamant Global Holding (CSE: ADMT) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Adamant”) announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 51% of the shares of Domooptik d.o.o., a fiber optic service provider situated in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Balkans region of southeastern Europe), with Fiber Optic assets covering a substantial area of its capital, Sarajevo.

This initiative is a strategic follow-up to Adamant’s recently announced acquisition of a substantial position in Europronet, and will provide high speed Internet access to Europronet’s business and residential customers while providing a strong foundation for growth. This undertaking will also improve Adamant’s competitive edge and stability through ownership of its own high-speed network.

The benefits of Fiber Optic are significant and include:

• Higher bandwidth; hence faster.

• Longer transmission distances.

• Greater flexibility.

• Improved latency.

• Stronger security.

Andrea Pagani, CEO of Adamant Global, commented: “This is a strategic and forward-looking acquisition, which will reinforce the quality of service we are able to provide to Europronet's customers. It also introduces a major asset into our corporation. Through this and other strategic measures, Adamant is expanding its business from wholesale telecom into the lucrative retail market.

These changes enable us to better-serve retail and small to medium-sized organizations, which will ultimately foster customer loyalty and growth of the customer base. This, in turn, will expedite distribution of our strategic payment and communication App, and reduce associated marketing costs.”

About DOMOOPTIK

D O M O O P T I K“ Društvo za telekomunikacijske usluge d.o.o., is a Licensed Public Electronic Communication Networks Operator located in Sarajevo Bosnia and specializing in IT Consulting, and set up and maintenance of fiber optic networks.

The company was founded on April 27, 2017 and subsequently aligned with Europronet (Licensed Telecom Carrier) to acquire its customer base.

About ADAMANT

ADAMANT Global Holding is the owner of Oktacom Inc, a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business; and Brilliance LTD, a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce.

Brilliance has designed a software application similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp for Apple iOS and Android platforms.

