iROOMit, Where AirBnB Meets Tinder: Finding a Roommate or Rooms is Easy Now!
iROOMit is more than a Roommate finder & room Finder or listing site/app. iROOMit helps connect people with a perfect roommate whatever their situation may be.
To desire, to imagine, To will, to create, in one word, To conceive.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iROOMit is more than a Roommate Finder or Room listing site/app, helping connect between people, whatever their situation may be. Whether they are new in town or a local wanting a change of scenery, moving for school or moving for a job, moving with their significant other or recently separated. Not only can they find their next roommate, but also some new friends along the way. iROOMit offers a community of people that are all in the same boat.
— George Bernard-Shaw
iROOMit is an all-inclusive platform no matter the searcher’s budget, age, gender identity, sexual orientation or lifestyle preferences. Since everyone is different, iROOMit is a guide to find the perfect Roommate Match.
iROOMit is a roommate matching, co-living & apartment listing app/website. They help with finding roommates through roommate matching, co-living & apartment listing situations.
Users can feel safe & secure with in-app messaging & video calling before meeting their new roommate in person. They can access iROOMit’s curated selection of properties and contact landlords directly from the app. iROOMit has no hidden subscriptions or fees, just the most fun ever had finding roommates & apartments!
Benefits to using iROOMit:
- Save time. User-friendly sign-in via email or social media accounts & start searching.
- Get verified and become a trustworthy profile.
- Browse other verified roommate members.
- Easy access to credit reports & background checks.
- Pay your monthly rent with ease through iROOMit’s partnership with Stripe.
- Find the right Roommate Match on iROOMit’s map with search filters.
- Find professionally-managed listings with better amenities on iROOMit, whether looking for a single room or a full place.
Stay connected with iROOMit and keep all roommate & property chats in one place. Get assistance from a real iROOMit team member when you need it, all within the app. Download iROOMit and start searching for a new roommate or place to live today!
