Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Thailand

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand Apirat Sugondhabhirom.

Ambassador Apirat Sugondhabhirom presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

Hailing the level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of revitalizing cooperation in various areas, particularly in tourism sector which is well-developed in Thailand, and underlined the possibility of establishing ties in the field of technology. Noting that there are a few companies from Thailand operating in Azerbaijan, the head of state expressed his hope that taking into account the existing potential of both countries the trade relations between the two countries will expand.

Saying that he is happy to be in Azerbaijan, Apirat Sugondhabhirom noted that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of Baku. The ambassador pointed out the existing potential of Azerbaijan and Thailand, adding that he would spare no effort in expanding the cooperation in various spheres, including in the field of tourism and establishing people-to-people contacts.

During the conversation, the sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the field of food processing.