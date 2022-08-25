Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,147 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Thailand

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 august 2022, 12:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand Apirat Sugondhabhirom.

Ambassador Apirat Sugondhabhirom presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

Hailing the level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of revitalizing cooperation in various areas, particularly in tourism sector which is well-developed in Thailand, and underlined the possibility of establishing ties in the field of technology. Noting that there are a few companies from Thailand operating in Azerbaijan, the head of state expressed his hope that taking into account the existing potential of both countries the trade relations between the two countries will expand.

Saying that he is happy to be in Azerbaijan, Apirat Sugondhabhirom noted that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of Baku. The ambassador pointed out the existing potential of Azerbaijan and Thailand, adding that he would spare no effort in expanding the cooperation in various spheres, including in the field of tourism and establishing people-to-people contacts.

During the conversation, the sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the field of food processing.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Thailand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.