MARION invites working moms to look powerful & stylish with workwear designs that span maternity, nursing & mama life

MARION brings innovation and consciousness to maternity wear.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more women continuing their professional careers while starting families, MARION has set out to fill a void in the fashion market and is building a reputation as the go-to brand for mamas seeking elevated maternity workwear. MARION's timeless looks aren't just made for pregnancy, though. Nearly all of their maternity designs contain innovative, invisible nursing access and allow breastfeeding/pumping mothers to continue feeling both empowered and chic after giving birth.
Rooted in sustainability, quality, and functionality, it's no surprise MARION offers garments that provide invisible nursing access and more. A key brand focus for MARION is creating designs that perform beautifully during maternity and nursing, then pivot to look like "regular" clothes afterward. MARION believes holding themselves to these rigorous design standards will allow their pieces to stay favorites in women's closets rather than ending up in a landfill after the baby arrives. Suppose attention to nursing access and timeless design is not enough. In that case, MARION's sustainable styles are made with luxury fabrics that are breathable and sourced from natural fibers, recycled materials, or both. Because MARION's founder understands firsthand how busy pregnancy and mama life can be, every MARION design must also be wash-at-home to make the cut.
MARION meets another vital need in maternity fashion by providing petite-friendly styles or petite and standard size options in all their designs. While the average American woman is now slightly under 5'4", maternity clothes have traditionally been designed with very tall women in mind, making it even more challenging for the "average" pregnant mama to dress well. MARION also offers extended sizing in several styles and will continue to increase these offerings in each collection. To ensure even greater mama satisfaction with the fit of their garments, MARION will soon launch a partnership with Hemster to provide one complimentary professional alteration with every workwear purchase.
Meeting the needs of both eco-conscious mamas and pregnant women in formal careers, MARION offers designs such as the Sloan suit, a timeless, flattering, and effortless suit that has hidden nursing access on the top and is made with sustainable Italian designer fabric. The suit can be paired with numerous other pieces in MARION's versatile collection, making each MARION style an outstanding investment.
Timeless, original, and modern, attention to detail is the hallmark of MARION's identity. The outcome is a maternity & mama line that is a game-changer, especially for the professional woman whose career demands a great wardrobe, no matter her maternity status.
MARION is a values-driven brand, and it shows. A portion of all the brand's profits is donated to support women's education, healthcare, and safety worldwide. MARION offers a free nursing bra to every customer celebrating World Breastfeeding Month this month. Not only that, they are donating one high-end nursing bra to a women's shelter for each purchase in August. MARION's mission to empower all women will be further advanced by adding a buy-back program scheduled to be completed by next spring. The program will assist lower-income professional women by providing used MARION styles at a discounted rate. Last but not least, the brand delivers each order with carbon-neutral shipping using compostable and recycled shipping containers. When asked why constantly improving their sustainability is such a focus for MARION, founder Joy O'Renick declares, "We have to decide what kind of planet we want to leave our kids."
ABOUT MARION
MARION's mission is to ensure their styles fill the void of elevated workwear for maternity & mama. The brand is dedicated to meeting women where power and femininity intersect, emphasizing the workplace. Created by boss and mom Joy O'Renick, MARION empowers women to be effortlessly confident during every stage of maternity. MARION is featured on Faire, a one-stop wholesale shop with over 70,000 independent brands in one place. Soon, the collection will be featured in Figure 8 Moms, an international maternity site serving mamas for 20+ years.
