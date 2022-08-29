Successful Hollywood Film Executive David L. SUAREZ Bags Exclusive Deal With TUBI TV To Distribute Finding Callaro
Three Brave SpaceKids Are Asking Tough Questions About Our FutureLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YTINIFNI PICTURES Executive and Partner David L. SUAREZ closed a multi-million dollar exclusive deal with FOX subsidiary, Tubi TV, for the worldwide distribution of Finding Callaro. The imaginative 3D animated film is reminiscent of Jimmy Neutron and Avatar and is directed by Leo Lee. The film features the voice talents of Jason Griffith and Jessica Paquet, among others, and revolves around the adventures of three SpaceKids who desperately want to rebuild their planet.
The animated film tells an all-too-familiar tale of exploitation and greed. The once beautiful Planet Keplar is left dry and near the point of death after a precious resource was exploited to extinction by Earthers. The Callaro plant was known throughout the galaxy as a super energy source, and Earthers, ever hungry for energy sources, drove the plant to extinction. A tragic theme echoed at the end of real-world plants and animals. Now the fate of Keplar hangs in the balance as three brave SpaceKids, Axel, Jono, and Gaga, embark on a journey to find the legendary lost Callaro oasis.
The film touches on a run time of 1hr and 19 min. It explores the consequences of humanity’s ever-growing need for power and the possible implications of the parasitic relationship humans seem to nurture with Mother Nature. Despite the serious underlying themes, the CGI film carries subtle messages of hope and renewal.
Director Leo Lee started his Hollywood career as a stuntman and actor. His film debut in 1986 in the wild action comedy “Big Trouble in Little China” was the start of a long and varied career. His swift reflexes and expert fighting talent would lead him to co-star with Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee, Wesley Snipes, and Arnold Swartzeneger, among many other Hollywood A-listers. Leo Lee appeared in more than 60 film and television productions. The deep well of experience that Leo Lee draws from is evident in Finding Callaro as the animation attempts to tackle severe environmental themes so that children can relate to them. Finding Callaro will be released on Tubi TV in 2022.
Early Roots Of TUBI TV
The FOX Corporation owns the American content platform. Tubi TV was launched in April 2014 and has since grown to reach 51 million active monthly users as of January 2022. By September 2019, the company reported that users had streamed a total of 132 million hours of content, an impressive feat considering that the number of video content hours on YouTube has grown by 40% between 2014 and 2022. Farhad Massoudi and Thomas Ahn Hicks founded the service as a free service.
In 2019, CEO Farhad Massoudi announced that the company would nearly double its 2018 spending on licensed content, amounting to almost $100 million. In the same year, Tubi signed a distribution deal with NBCUniversal, became available on Vizio SmartCast, and launched Tubi Kids. In April 2020, Tubi became a subsidiary of FOX corporation. FOX would acquire MarVista Entertainment the following year to bolster Tubi’s library, thus leveraging its production capabilities for made-for-TV movies.
About YTINIFNI PICTURES
Film executive and producer at YTINIFNI PICTURES, David L. Suarez, saw Tubi TV as an ideal fit for Finding Callaro.
“Everything is falling into place to ensure that the planned release of ‘Finding Callaro’ is a great success,” Suarez remarked.
Suarez has been managing and dealing with teams in various fields and countries, basing himself in multiple territories. His agile business strategy led him to manage the business portfolios of over 300 films at YTINIFNI PICTURES. The company was founded in 2004 to develop, finance, produce and distribute movies and TV series. In their first year of operation, YTINIFNI Pictures managed to be involved in 16 films, of which the company grew and developed five, financed four, and acquired seven. The following 18 years would see YTINIFNI PICTURES expand into 184 territories across the globe with well over 200,000 active buyers.
