The Voice of World Civility to Launche a Global Initiative in England
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers to launche a new Global Initiative in Birmingham and Manchester England late September early October 2022. This initiative will be called the Faith-based Civility Initiative. This initiative aims to help bring peace to the public square in every part of the world. This work is not about preaching or teaching a faith; it’s about Faith-based people working together with the communities to help keep peace in the public square.
The Ultimate objective of this initiative is to make sure everybody goes home safe at night in every part of the world. Every aspect of the world faces monumental tasks, from unemployment, cultural divides, political issue, covid crisis, mental health, racism, and wars. This is the reason for the Faith-based Civility Initiative.
Sir Clyde Rivers believes people of all faiths need to be proactive and have a voice in keeping and bringing peace to the public square. This initiative will reach every part of the world and make the world a better place.
Prof. Christine Kozachuk
The Ultimate objective of this initiative is to make sure everybody goes home safe at night in every part of the world. Every aspect of the world faces monumental tasks, from unemployment, cultural divides, political issue, covid crisis, mental health, racism, and wars. This is the reason for the Faith-based Civility Initiative.
Sir Clyde Rivers believes people of all faiths need to be proactive and have a voice in keeping and bringing peace to the public square. This initiative will reach every part of the world and make the world a better place.
Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Kutukwa Royal International Media of King Development
email us here