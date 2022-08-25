Starlight Portfolios adds Portfolio Waterfall™ Income Models

Littleton, Colorado, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starlight Portfolios, a digital investment advisory platform owned by TLG Advisors, Inc. (TLGA), have entered a strategic partnership with Clarity Financial, LLC to offer the Portfolio Waterfall™ income models. The Portfolio Waterfall™ income solution is a replenishing income strategy that offers higher potential withdrawal rates through all market cycles compared to traditional income portfolios.

"The partnership with Starlight will allow the Portfolio Waterfall™ income strategy to significantly grow its distribution to independent investment advisors who are looking for unique income solutions to serve their clients who are entering the distribution phase of their lives," said Josh Curtis, creator of the Portfolio Waterfall™.

The Portfolio Waterfall™ income strategy helps advisors address higher income needs of their clients due to rising interest rates, inflation, and market volatility. The strategy has been reviewed by several CFAs and analysts at some of the largest firms in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be working with Josh Curtis and Clarity Financial to bring this incredibly unique solution to Starlight Portfolios. The Portfolio Waterfall™ strategy complements Starlight's existing accumulation portfolios with the addition of income-based models," said Charles Arnold, chief marketing officer at The Leaders Group, TLGA's broker-dealer affiliate.

Starlight Portfolios supports fee-based advisors with retaining clients and reducing the time used to service them while meeting fiduciary obligations to act in clients' best interests.

"We are excited to integrate this proprietary methodology into the platform available for use by our advisors, financial institutions, and RIAs," said Charles Arnold, chief marketing officer at The Leaders Group.

Over the years, TLG Advisors has helped thousands of advisors run their businesses more profitably, decipher market conditions, and manage money more effectively. TLGA has a dedicated team of experts who assist financial professionals' transition from commission-based business to fee-based business.

"This partnership shows how TLGA is committed to providing innovative solutions for their advisors," said Josh Curtis.

Starlight Portfolios will continue to build and manage the platform's accumulation investment models. The Portfolio Waterfall™ will now be the strategy used for all income models and will be managed by Starlight's investment committee.

Working alongside TLG Advisors, Inc., Clarity Financial, LLC is positioned to grow and better serve clients in 2022 and into the future.

Portfolio Waterfall™

https://www.portfoliowaterfall.com

About TLG Advisors

TLG Advisors, Inc. (TLGA) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. TLGA provides investment supervisory services, investment advisory account management, web-based investment platforms, and financial planning to individuals and entities. These services are provided through independent Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) who are affiliated with TLGA and third-party money management firms. Starlight Portfolios, TLGA's online investment management platform, assists IARs by providing investors with an easy-to-use online experience to manage personal financial matters.

For more information, visit www.tlgadvisors.net.

About Starlight Portfolios

Starlight Portfolios represents the new generation of financial management, serving as an online investment management platform for fee-based advisors. Starlight Portfolios supports advisors with retaining clients and reducing the time used to service them while meeting fiduciary obligations to act in clients' best interests. It acts as a complement to advisors' financial planning businesses, resulting in a combination of expertise and service supported by online investment advisory capabilities. The platform was created to provide investors with an easy-to-use online experience to manage personal financial matters. The investor experience was designed to provide clients with tools needed to invest, grow, and manage their personal finances.

For more information, visit www.starlightforadvisors.com.

###

Monica Tall The Leaders Group 720-726-3058 monica.tall@leadersgroup.net