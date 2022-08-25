CIBO Named "AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year" in 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

The science-based software company that provides the food and ag value chain with a complete platform to drive regenerative agriculture & carbon programs receives top spot out of more than 1,600 global nominations.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based software company that provides the food and ag value chain with a complete platform to drive regenerative agriculture & carbon programs, is proud to announce winning AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year in 2022's AgTech Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech market today, CIBO Technologies received the top spot from more than 1,600 nominations from around the world.

CIBO's scaled software platform helps CIBO partners develop, deploy, and manage grower sustainability programs. The platform combines advanced ecosystem modeling, computer vision, MVR capabilities, and a universal programs engine to power programs and streamline grower enrollment.

"This recognition from AgTech Breakthrough encourages us on our mission to help food and ag companies scale their regenerative agriculture initiatives," said Dan Ryan, CIBO CEO.

The programs delivered by the CIBO platform provide visibility, quantification, and practice validation into the carbon intensity of yields, the carbon footprint of farming practices on operations, the regenerative potential of land, and the CO2e sequestration achieved across entire supply sheds and supply chains.

"CIBO's tools and scaled technology platform provides growers with the tools they need to adopt and scale regenerative practices on their farms," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "These practices have far-reaching impacts on the agriculture industry and beyond. We're thrilled to name CIBO the AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year."

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help to mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year," and now the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough "Data Analytics Solution of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

