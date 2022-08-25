Submit Release
OKX becomes first exchange to introduce spot-derivatives risk offset in Portfolio Margin mode

  • The new feature will allow professional traders to enjoy reduced margin requirements

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency app is pleased to introduce spot-derivatives risk offset in Portfolio Margin account mode.

Previously, margin requirements on OKX were calculated based on perpetual swaps, futures and options positions within risk units. Moving forward, OKX will allow spot positions to be placed into the risk unit to risk offset derivatives positions in order to lower margin requirements. This allows users to offset their portfolio risk and improve their capital efficiency.

Under spot-derivatives risk offset mode, users can include spot positions into either crypto-margined or USDT-margined risk units. For example:

Spot-derivatives 
risk offset mode 		Derivatives type SOL-USDT Risk Unit SOL-USD Risk Unit
Off - SOL-USDT perpetual swaps, futures SOL-USD perpetual swaps, futures, options
On USDT-margined SOL-USDT perpetual swaps, futures & SOL spot SOL-USD perpetual swaps, futures, options
On Crypto-margined SOL-USDT perpetual swaps, futures SOL-USD perpetual swaps, futures, options & SOL spot

The upgraded portfolio margin mode will be suitable for the traders who have large spot positions that can be used to hedge derivatives positions. For example, traders deploying a carry trade or similar spot-derivative strategy will now enjoy reduced maintenance margin requirements.

The new mode will also improve users' block trading experiences when they trade spot and derivatives as combinations.

For more on Portfolio Margin mode, please refer to our detailed user guide. Or to learn how to activate spot-derivatives risk offset, see the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


