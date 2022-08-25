Cardiac Biomarkers Market to Touch USD 20,718.8 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global cardiac biomarkers market accounted for an $8,459.6 million value, which is set to reach a $20,718.8 million value by 2030, growing at a 10.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing requirement for point-of-care testing kits, growing incidence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and demand for high specificity in the identification of cardiac disorders.

The laboratory testing category holds an over 60% revenue share in the market, and it will maintain its dominance in the coming years. This is because of the growth in the healthcare expenditure and increase in the count of reforms for healthcare infrastructure improvement, surge in disposable income, and initiatives of private and government sectors aimed at preventing cardiac diseases.

Key Findings of Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report

The troponin category holds an over 35% share in the cardiac biomarkers market. This is credited to the extraordinary capacity and specificity of the protein complex of troponin to aid in the detection of ACS.

Point-of-care testing is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in this decade, owing to the rapid acceptance of this method among doctors to monitor chest pain in patients in critical care centers.

The industry is booming owing to the snowballing cases of CVDs. As per the WHO, worldwide, around 18 million deaths are caused by diseases of the heart per year, which is 31% of all fatalities.

North America holds the largest revenue share, of about 35%, in the market. This dominance can be credited to the surging acceptance of biomarkers for the detection of cardiac diseases and in precision medicine.

The APAC cardiac biomarkers market is expected to grow at an 11% CAGR in the future. This is owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure, numerous schemes by governments for the healthcare sector, and rising investments by the players in the market.

In 2021, myocardial infarction was the highest revenue contributor, and this category is predicted to lead the industry throughout this decade. This is ascribed to people's unhealthy food habits, changes in lifestyles, and excessive smoking, which are the major risk factors for coronary heart disease, itself the biggest cause of heart attacks.

The use of cardiac test kits facilitates the detection of heart problems by identifying the presence of biomarkers, using several combination tests. Because these kits enable rapid diagnoses, which, in turn, enables faster treatments, there is an increasing demand for them.

Players have used a variety of techniques, such as collaborations, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions, to retain a strong market position. These cardiac biomarkers market players are Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Diagnostics, bioMérieux Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories.

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report Coverage

By Type

Troponins

Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase

Myoglobin

BNPs

IMA

ALT/AST

By Application

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

By Testing Location

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

