Waytek Receives Blast-Off Growth Award from CIT Relay & Switch

The award recognizes Waytek for its extraordinary sales performance for two years in a row and its dedication to the Picker Components brand offered by CIT Relay & Switch.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (PRWEB) August 25, 2022

Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has received the 2021 Blast-Off Growth Award from CIT Relay & Switch. The award recognizes Waytek for being among the fastest-growing distributors of Picker Components products offered by CIT, for two years running.

"We are excited to receive our second growth award from CIT Relay & Switch," said Kevin Pung, Chief Customer Officer, Waytek. "Waytek employees deserve full credit for this accomplishment. Their dedication enables Waytek to provide the exceptional customer service we are known for and the high-quality solutions that we source through key suppliers like CIT."

Waytek began distributing Picker Components in 2013; CIT Relay & Switch acquired the Picker Components brand in 2020. Waytek was the first distributor to bring the new Picker Components PC775 Power Relay Series to the marketplace. Subsequently, Waytek received CIT Relay & Switch's 2020 Distributor Growth Award for achieving the highest revenue growth rate among Picker Components distributors. In 2021, Waytek again was a top performer in total sales of Picker Components products.

"Our relationship with CIT Relay & Switch continues to flourish," said Rob Iversrud, Category and Product Manager at Waytek. "CIT's line of high-quality Picker Components relays, their willingness to partner with us on innovative products, and their competitive lead times under challenging market conditions have made it easy for us to succeed as a distribution growth leader. We look forward to further building on our partnership."

For more information about all Picker Components brand series distributed by Waytek, go to https://www.waytekwire.com/picker.

Learn more about the Picker Components PC775 series at http://www.waytekwire.com/PC775.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. In 2020, Waytek marked 50 years as a company. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Picker Components and CIT Relay & Switch

CIT Relay & Switch manufacturers the Picker Components line of electro-mechanical and solid-state relays. Its quality design and manufacturing standards have earned Picker a reputation of being a quality leader among relay suppliers.

CIT Relay & Switch, which acquired the Picker Components brand in 2020, manufactures a broad array of automotive, telecom, security, industrial, and audio thru-hole and surface mount switches and relays. The company's focus on customer service and quality combined with cost-effective manufacturing makes CIT the favorite choice for new design as well as second sourcing. Headquartered in Minnesota and renowned for its strong work ethic and technical capability, CIT offers its burgeoning customer base a flexible "can do" approach to relay and switch design. Learn more at https://citrelay.com/ and https://www.pickercomponents.com/.

*Orders entered by 3:00 p.m. EST.

