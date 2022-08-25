Optimum Cleaning Services Helps Customers Maintain Indoor Air Quality with Carpet Cleaning In Moreno Valley, CA
Optimum Cleaning Services provides high-quality carpet cleaning services using advanced techniques and the latest industry equipment.MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimum Cleaning Services brings years of experience in the cleaning industry to each job handled. They have been providing carpet cleaning solutions to Moreno Valley, CA, for years and will continue to deliver the quality services they are known for. Their carpet cleaning service goes beyond doing the job to get paid; the team focuses on helping clients live a better and hygienic life by getting rid of allergens, dust, dirt, and other unhealthy particles from carpets.
Having been in the carpet cleaning business for years, Optimum Cleaning Services has expanded its services to offer more cleaning solutions to customers in and around Moreno Valley.
Speaking about their services, the carpet cleaning company’s spokesperson said they have developed an eight-step deep cleaning process that goes over all areas of carpet cleaning to ensure the best possible outcome. Their eight-step process involves a pre-inspection walkthrough which analyzes all the basic details, including the type of carpet by fiber, pile length, and dirt soil level.
This pre-inspection walkthrough is essential to create the perfect cleaning method for the specific carpet and its characteristics. The second step involves a commercial vacuuming process which is mostly skipped by other companies. This process is guaranteed to remove up to 80% of dry soils in the carpet, thus improving the final outcome drastically.
The cleaning team pays attention to the details of the job. Their third step will involve pre-spraying the carpet to emulsify soils and oils in the carpet, followed by carpet agitation using a state-of-the-art counter-rotating brush machine. The carpet cleaning process then begins with specific carpet cleaning equipment that will wash and rinse the carpet clean. Clients can also expect their carpets to be conditioned, groomed, and dried appropriately.
Using this eight-step process, the company has been able to keep its customers happy and satisfied. They have also generated many reviews from happy clients. Browse Our Website for reviews and how carpet cleaning is done the right way.
Customers can also enjoy additional services like upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, area rug cleaning, as well as mattress cleaning services from Optimum Cleaning Services. Check Out Our Carpet Cleaning Service and additional services on the website to see the difference.
With the Moreno Valley carpet cleaning company, customers can rest assured that their cleaning needs will get the appropriate attention. The company also offers dryer vent cleaning and pet odor removal services.
Optimum Cleaning Services is located at 25141 Slate Creek Drive, Moreno Valley, California 92551 US, and serves customers in Riverside, Perris, Menifee, Canyon Lake, Winchester, Beaumont, Grand Terrace, San Jacinto, Banning, Hemet, Nuevo, Lake Elsinore, and the surrounding areas. Contact them via phone at (951) 488-2788 or visit their website for more information.
Charlie McGuire
Optimum Cleaning Services
+1 951-488-2788
turbocleanteam@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook