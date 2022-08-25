Fracture Provides Unique, Elegant Photo Gifts for Any Occasion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fracture, a Florida-based, premier wall decor brand, offers a one-of-a-kind gifting option that goes beyond simple flowers, chocolates, or even framed photos. The company prints digital photo gifts directly onto glass, emphasizing the sleekness and modernity that elevate the look of any room. With over 2 million orders to date, Fracture glass photo printing turns family photos, digital art pieces, or hand-drawn creations into personalized photo gifts.
With custom photo gifts, Fracture makes finding the right present for close family members and friends less daunting. Personalized photo gifts from Fracture help loved ones to truly focus on the moments that matter by displaying their favorite pictures and art throughout their homes. And the best part is that Fracture custom photo gifts aren’t just for holidays and special days; customers can give significant and everlasting photo gifts for any occasion, even a “just because.”
Recipients can feel good about getting Fracture photo gifts because it means supporting a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company. Creating thoughtful, custom photo gifts with Fracture isn’t just a beautiful, enduring way to display them—it’s done in a solar-powered facility. From glass to production to packaging, Fracture focuses on reducing its carbon emissions as much as possible. Then, the company completely offsets what is left through the planting of trees. It is not just a badge Fracture shows off—it is central to how the company operates.
Before hanging on the wall, all Fracture photo gifts go through the same rigorous printing process. To begin, Fracture cuts and hand-prepares a piece of durable glass, following the size specifications of that order. Next, Fracture’s UV-curved ink is sprayed directly onto the glass, instantly making the prints durable and preventing fading over time or with sunlight exposure. A bright, opaque layer of white ink is then applied directly beneath the color layer, bringing the personalized photo gifts to life and adding depth to the overall color. Finally, a lightweight foamcore mount is affixed to the glass print, letting it stand slightly off the wall and providing an additional layer of strength.
Tools for mounting Fracture glass photo gifts are included in the packaging, so hanging them is hassle-free. Fracture also offers options for print stands to display glass photo gifts on a table, shelf, or other decor. Most notably, Fracture photo gifts come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles to suit a loved one’s unique taste.
Fracture Photo Walls are great personalized photo gifts that allow customers to easily create and display a gorgeous statement gallery wall. Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type, and customers can choose to follow a theme for a cohesive photo gallery wall. As a guide, each Photo Wall comes with a paper template that outlines hanging instructions and indicates exactly where to place each screw, ensuring the glass photo prints will be perfectly spaced. As a bonus feature, Fracture Photo Walls are specially priced at a discount for a seamless experience shopping for custom photo gifts.
Fracture Storyboard is made of solid wood and designed to securely display glass photo prints. Its unique grooved surface allows customers to easily slide, layer, and switch out their glass photo gifts to tell a unique story. With its sleek, modern design, Storyboard fits effortlessly in almost any space. Fracture offers Storyboard in beautiful maple, espresso, or midnight stains to match customers’ spaces and personal style. Moreover, Storyboard is not only for displaying photo gifts; customers can add flowers, candles, or treasured mementos to make it their own.
Customers can also give their loved ones the gift of DIY with a Fracture Gift Card. According to Fracture, print queues fill up quickly during the holiday season, making that time of year perfect for purchasing Gift Cards. An impressive perk of Gift Cards is that they never expire, so recipients have plenty of time to choose their personalized photo gifts from their favorite photos. Physical Gift Cards are sent free through the mail (USPS First Class only). However, to avoid any delays in shipment, Fracture recommends purchasing digital Gift Cards, which are significantly more convenient if photo gifts need to be delivered more quickly to meet a specific date. Digital Gift Cards can be emailed directly to a recipient or the purchaser for instant printing. Moreover, purchasers can schedule exactly when they would like their recipient to receive the email containing the Gift Card (e.g. Christmas morning or on their birthday).
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture photo gifts make the perfect gifting option. Fracture custom photo gifts are available for purchase on Fracture’s official website and ship all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
Fracture
+1 352-240-1316
