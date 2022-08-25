Performance Power Washing Uses Eco-Friendly Chemicals During Pressure Cleaning in Pinehurst, TX
Performance Power Washing is the best power washing company in Pinehurst, TX by using advanced industry techniques to provide a new standard of clean.PINEHURST, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An accumulation of dust, dirt, and grime makes a home look lackluster and jaded. It smells of neglect and, when left over time, can cause severe damage to the entire home and bring its market value down. Further, mold and algae growth in a neglected home leads to health issues such as respiratory challenges, especially for anyone prone to asthma attacks. Performance Power Washing offers pressure washing services that get to every nook and cranny of the home, eliminating mold, algae, and pests that love dirty surfaces, such as cockroaches, spiders, and mosquitos.
Pressure washing is a highly effective deep cleaning method that uses high-pressure water to remove dirt, grime, mold, algae, and other surface build-ups. It can be used on stone, siding, concrete, and brick surfaces and is excellent for removing stubborn stains. Pressure washing also helps to eliminate the encroachment of unwanted pests. It also helps prevent the build-up of dirt, which can lead to clogged drains, and further restores property value and allure.
Performance Power Washing is a professional and reliable pressure washing company with highly trained and qualified personnel who meticulously tackles house washing, pressure washing, roof & window cleaning, and gutter cleaning. They’re also experts in wood restoration. The technicians only use the recommended environmentally friendly chemicals, which are safe for the environment, people, and pets in a residential or commercial building. The managers of this family-run company embrace a culture of providing top-notch customer services, which they’ve inculcated in all their employees. They endeavor to meet all their clients’ pressure cleaning needs and more, such as giving recommendations on the trending lighting system during celebratory seasons such as Christmas.
A client said, “Highly recommend Performance Power Washing. We have been a client for around 5 years. They’re very responsive and professional. Not only for power washing the house or patio but most recently they installed Christmas lights. They are also up on the latest trends. This year they recommended the latest Everlight system for our home and we love it!”
Performance Power Washing uses the latest techniques such as soft washing and equipment to clean homes effectively and safely. The company lauds soft washing as an excellent technique to prevent grime build-up on a home’s exterior surfaces while keeping them appealing. Soft washing is a low-pressure method that uses gentle and eco-friendly cleaners to eliminate stains, mildew, and grime. Home owners looking into upgrading their homes by applying a fresh coat of paint can use Performance Power Washing for their house washing needs as they prepare the house for paint works. Removing mold, algae, and dirt before painting guarantees a smooth, inviting, and glossy finish. Check Out Our Pressure Washing Service or Browse Our website to book an appointment.
To speak to a customer representative at Performance Power Washing, call (281) 520-1052. The company is located at 123 Weakley Way, Pinehurst, Texas, 77362, USA.
