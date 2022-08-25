Staccy Aesthetics Introduces PRP Microneedling Skin Treatment
Cosmetic treatment helps reverse signs of agingSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staccy Aesthetics, which specializes in corrective skincare, is thrilled to announce its new PRP Microneedling treatment. Microneedling is a simple, yet highly effective cosmetic treatment that can reverse signs of aging, battle pigmentation and tighten skin to leave it looking younger than ever before.
The procedure uses tiny, sterilized needles to treat such skin conditions as acne scars, surgical scars, wrinkles and fine lines, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, enlarged pores or an uneven skin texture. When PRP (platelet-rich plasma) is added to the microneedling process, this raises the likelihood of success since PRP is a necessary component of every human being’s blood.
Also known as collagen induction therapy, microneedling is a collagen generator. Collagen is the main structural protein in numerous connective tissues, especially the skin. When collagen production is stimulated, the skin looks healthier and firmer.
“When I see a bright and renewed face smiling back at me, I glow inside,” said Staccy Gabriel, the founder of Staccy Aesthetics. “At Staccy Aesthetics, we believe that our treatments have the ability to change people’s lives and that everyone deserves to have healthy, beautiful skin.”
Gabriel is originally from Haiti and is a survivor of the earthquake that struck the country in 2010. Experiencing the trauma energized and spurred her commitment to give back in a meaningful way. She feels that she survived for a reason and that God expects her to rise from the literal and figurative debris of the earthquake to make her impact in the world. Her family back in Haiti is relying on her. She is driven not to fail God or her family.
She is a licensed esthetician and laser specialist. She founded Staccy Aesthetics in January 2020 in New York City, but, after the pandemic hit, she moved it to Stamford, Connecticut. It was difficult at first, starting the business anew without a family support system and in the middle of a global health crisis.
Originally, Gabriel had to work out of her living room when the company moved to Stamford. After the turmoil, the company has shaken the shackles and road bumps of the crisis and is now operating robustly in a new suite.
To learn more about Staccy Aesthetics, visit staccyaesthetics.com. The company is also offering a new buy now, pay later option through Cherry. To apply for a payment plan, visit https://pay.withcherry.com/staccyaesthetics?utm_source=partnerportal.
